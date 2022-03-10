English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
There are six domestic flight routes at Lombok Airport. (Photo: medcom.id)
There are six domestic flight routes at Lombok Airport. (Photo: medcom.id)

Lombok Airport Unaffected by Eruption of Mount Merapi: AP I

English Volcano Eruption central java west nusa tenggara
Antara • 10 March 2022 18:01
Praya: State airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I (AP I) at Lombok International Airport, West Nusa Tenggara, reported flight activities unaffected by the eruption of Mount Merapi straddling Sleman in Yogyakarta and Central Java, as hot clouds were headed southeast.
 
"All flight activities are still normal," Public Relations of PT AP I at Lombok International Airport Arif Haryanto stated in Praya, West Nusa Tenggara, on Thursday.
 
Haryanto later remarked that domestic flight routes at Lombok Airport were still operating, specifically flights from Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, Makassar, Sumbawa, and Bima.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, no international flights were scheduled until now, except for logistics flights for the MotoGP series at the Mandalika Circuit, Lombok, on March 18-20, 2022.
 
"There are six domestic flight routes at Lombok Airport. Meanwhile, there are no international routes," he noted.
 
Haryanto later remarked that the number of passenger movements ahead of the Mandalika MotoGP event was still the same as the previous day, averaging four thousand per day during arrival and departure.
 
"The average number of arriving and departing passengers is still four thousand per day," he stated.
 
Currently, the condition of passengers at Lombok Airport is relatively normal. No significant increase was recorded in early March.
 
Haryanto is optimistic that the central government's new regulation, which has begun to relax the requirements for domestic flights at airports and ports without antigen swab tests or RT-PCR for fully vaccinated passengers, would be able to increase the number of passengers at Lombok Airport.
 
"For now, there is no significant increase in the number of passengers at Lombok Airport," he added.
 
Earlier, an increase in activity was recorded at Mount Merapi as indicated by the emergence of avalanche hot clouds reaching as far as five thousand meters. All residents of Kalitengah Lor, Glagaharjo, and Cangkringan were evacuated to the Glagaharjo Village Hall and urged to remain vigilant.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Test Results Not Required from Fully-Vaccinated Train Passengers: KAI

COVID-19 Test Results Not Required from Fully-Vaccinated Train Passengers: KAI

English
PT KAI
Over 149.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 149.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 21,311 New COVID-19 Cases, 278 Deaths

Indonesia Records 21,311 New COVID-19 Cases, 278 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Terbanyak, Jabar Sumbang 4.576 Kasus Covid-19
Nasional

Terbanyak, Jabar Sumbang 4.576 Kasus Covid-19

Persebaya Redam Perlawanan Persik
Olahraga

Persebaya Redam Perlawanan Persik

Sri Mulyani Imbau Wajib Pajak Jangan Ikut PPS di Akhir Waktu
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Imbau Wajib Pajak Jangan Ikut PPS di Akhir Waktu

Deretan Artis yang Terima Uang dari Doni Salmanan, dari Reza Arap hingga Alffy Rev
Hiburan

Deretan Artis yang Terima Uang dari Doni Salmanan, dari Reza Arap hingga Alffy Rev

Kemenhan Buka Lowongan Personel Komando Cadangan 2022, Cek Syarat dan Kuota
Pendidikan

Kemenhan Buka Lowongan Personel Komando Cadangan 2022, Cek Syarat dan Kuota

Ukraina Sebut Dua Lagi Rumah Sakit Dihantam Serangan Udara Rusia
Internasional

Ukraina Sebut Dua Lagi Rumah Sakit Dihantam Serangan Udara Rusia

Cara Federal Oil Menangkal Oli Palsu
Otomotif

Cara Federal Oil Menangkal Oli Palsu

Google Undang Perempuan Indonesia ke Women Developers Academy
Teknologi

Google Undang Perempuan Indonesia ke Women Developers Academy

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!