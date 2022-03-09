Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Shakes Morotai Islands

Jakarta: A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred in North Maluku at around 08.49 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
The epicenter of the earthquake was 60 kilometers (km) northeast of Daruba, North Maluku, with a depth of 14 km.
According to acting Head of the isaster Data, Information and Communication Center of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Abdul Muhari said the quake was felt by residents of Morotai Islands Regency for around three seconds.
"The BPBD of the Morotai Islands Regency has not reported any casualties or damage," said Muhar.
This earthquake did not trigger tsunami warnings.
"We continue to advise residents to understand the potential risk of earthquakes in their respective areas, and always be alert according to the conditions of their respective homes," Muhari explained.