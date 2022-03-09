English  
This earthquake did not trigger tsunami warnings. (Photo: medcom.id)
Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Shakes Morotai Islands

English earthquake
Nur Azizah • 09 March 2022 14:54
Jakarta: A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred in North Maluku at around 08.49 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. 
 
The epicenter of the earthquake was 60 kilometers (km) northeast of Daruba, North Maluku, with a depth of 14 km.
 
According to acting Head of the isaster Data, Information and Communication Center of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Abdul Muhari said the quake was felt by residents of Morotai Islands Regency for around three seconds.
 
"The BPBD of the Morotai Islands Regency has not reported any casualties or damage," said Muhar.
 
This earthquake did not trigger tsunami warnings. 
 
"We continue to advise residents to understand the potential risk of earthquakes in their respective areas, and always be alert according to the conditions of their respective homes," Muhari explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
Indonesia Awaits Certainty from Saudi Arabia on Hajj Implementation

English
hajj and umrah
Over 2 Million Refugees Have Left Ukraine: UN

English
ukraine
Indonesia, Australia Committed to Promoting Women Empowerment in Region

English
women
