Indonesia Awaits Certainty from Saudi Arabia on Hajj Implementation

Jakarta: Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Zainut Tauhid Sa'adi is optimistic that the Saudi Arabian Government would immediately offer certainty regarding the policy for organizing Hajj this year after lifting most restrictions implemented to stem COVID-19 transmission.
"I hope this is a sign that Hajj in 1443 H/2022 AD would be opened for all countries, including Indonesia," Sa'adi noted in a press release received here, Wednesday.
The deputy minister later remarked that the Ministry of Religion Affairs was preparing to serve Hajj departure for Indonesian pilgrims while awaiting certainty from Saudi Arabia on the policy regarding the implementation of the 2022 Hajj.
The preliminary team from the Directorate General for Hajj and Umrah at the Ministry of Religion Affairs is already in Saudi Arabia to prepare for the implementation of services for Indonesian pilgrims in the Holy Land.
In addition, the Directorate-General had readied a scenario to respond to the latest Saudi Arabian policies and their impact on the implementation of Hajj services, including the cost of Hajj travel.
The Ministry of Religion Affairs is optimistic that the Saudi Arabian Government would immediately invite countries contributing to sending Hajj pilgrims to sign a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of Hajj services that includes setting quotas for pilgrims.
After the certainty of the Hajj pilgrims' quota, the ministry can finalize preparations for the implementation of Hajj services.
"Hopefully, the Saudi Arabian Government would offer certainty, so our minister of religion affairs can fly to Saudi Arabia to take strategic steps in making preparations for the 2022 Hajj for Indonesian pilgrims," Sa'adi remarked.
The Saudi Arabian government has revoked most of the rules imposed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, including regulations regarding the obligation to undergo RT-PCR tests, maintain social distance, and wear masks in open places as well as quarantine rules for travelers.
Director-General of Hajj and Umrah at the Ministry of Religion Affairs, Hilman Latief, stated that the government will align policies regarding Umrah services with the latest policies from the Government of Saudi Arabia.
"We hope that the Ministry of Health and the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) would take serious steps to collaborate," he concluded.