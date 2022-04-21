English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: MI/M Irfan)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: MI/M Irfan)

163.3 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 April 2022 16:13
Jakarta: Some 178,519 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 163,358,647, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 118,342 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 198,597,005.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

 The Indonesian government recorded 585 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,042,595.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 14,416 to 5,855,361.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 41 to 156,015.

 
(WAH)
