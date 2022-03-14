Plate Subduction Caused 6.7 Magnitude Quake in South Nias: BMKG

Jakarta: A shallow earthquake, with an updated magnitude of 6.7, rattled South Nias District, North Sumatra Province, on Monday morning due to plate subduction, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
"The source mechanism analysis shows that the earthquake has a thrust fault mechanism," Head of BMKG’s Earthquake and Tsunami Center Bambang Setiyo Prayitno noted in a statement here on Monday.
The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 4:09 a.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB), was located at 0.71 degrees south latitude and 98.50 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 25 km.
Shocks of Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) IV were sensed in Padang City in West Sumatra Province as well as Siberut Island, South Nias District, and Gunungsitoli City in North Sumatra Province.
Tremors at MMI III were felt by people in Padang Panjang City, Bukittinggi City, West Pasaman District, Tuapejat Village, and Pariaman City in West Sumatra Province.
Meanwhile, Dhamasraya District, Payakumbuh City, South Pesisir District, Batusangkar City, Padang Pariaman District, and Solok City in West Sumatra Province; Kerinci District in Jambi Province; as well as South Tapanuli District in North Sumatra Province experienced shocks at MMI II.
Shocks of MMI IV were sensed by several residents indoors during the day, while MMI III tremors were felt akin to the passing of trucks some distance away, while MMI II vibrations made hanging light objects to swing.
“The modeling result shows that the earthquake does not have the potential to trigger a tsunami," Prayitno stated.
He noted that as of 5:10 WIB, the BMKG had recorded four aftershocks, with the largest magnitude of 6.0.
The agency appealed to the public to remain calm and not be influenced by false information regarding the earthquake and to avoid cracked or damaged buildings.
According to the South Nias Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the shocks were sensed for about a minute.