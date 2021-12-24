Japan Donates $28.95 Million Aid for Refugees in Syria, Neighboring Countries

Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 28.95 million US dollars for vulnerable refugees and internally displaced people, facing humanitarian crisis in Syria and neighboring countries.
This will provide humanitarian assistance such as provision of winter clothing kits, package of house repairs, food, and safe water, as well as assistance in the areas of health and hygiene, through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United Naitions Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
"Japan will continue to work closely with the international community toward the settlement of Syrian crisis through improving the humanitarian situation in Syria and advancing the UN-facilitated political process," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Friday.
The expected outcome of this assistance is as follows:
1. Provision of food to approximately 320,000 people.
2. Protection service of internally displaced persons and refugees, such as provision of a package of house repairs, to approximately 810,000 people.
3. Provision of health services, safe water, blankets and winter clothes as well as repair of drainage networks for the sake of approximately 190,000 women and children.
4. Provision of heating fuel and medical services to approximately 600,000 people.