English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Japan will continue to work closely with the international community toward the settlement of Syrian crisis
Japan will continue to work closely with the international community toward the settlement of Syrian crisis

Japan Donates $28.95 Million Aid for Refugees in Syria, Neighboring Countries

English refugees united nations Japan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 December 2021 13:53
Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 28.95 million US dollars for vulnerable refugees and internally displaced people, facing humanitarian crisis in Syria and neighboring countries.
 
This will provide humanitarian assistance such as provision of winter clothing kits, package of house repairs, food, and safe water, as well as assistance in the areas of health and hygiene, through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United Naitions Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
 
"Japan will continue to work closely with the international community toward the settlement of Syrian crisis through improving the humanitarian situation in Syria and advancing the UN-facilitated political process," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The expected outcome of this assistance is as follows:
 
1. Provision of food to approximately 320,000 people.
 
2. Protection service of internally displaced persons and refugees, such as provision of a package of house repairs, to approximately 810,000 people.
 
3. Provision of health services, safe water, blankets and winter clothes as well as repair of drainage networks for the sake of approximately 190,000 women and children.
 
4. Provision of heating fuel and medical services to approximately 600,000 people.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB, ECOM Cooperate to Support Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers

ADB, ECOM Cooperate to Support Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers

English
agriculture
UN, Partners Call for $107 Million to Provide Aid to 530,000 Typhoon-Affected People in Philippines

UN, Partners Call for $107 Million to Provide Aid to 530,000 Typhoon-Affected People in Philippines

English
philippines
Indonesia, Australia Hold Ministerial Council Meeting on Law and Security

Indonesia, Australia Hold Ministerial Council Meeting on Law and Security

English
australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BI Kirim Sinyal Suku Bunga Acuan Tetap 3,5% sampai Tahun Depan
Ekonomi

BI Kirim Sinyal Suku Bunga Acuan Tetap 3,5% sampai Tahun Depan

DPR Segera Menindaklanjuti Supres Revisi UU ITE
Nasional

DPR Segera Menindaklanjuti Supres Revisi UU ITE

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (2-habis)
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (2-habis)

Rumah Sakit di AS Bersiap Hadapi Kemungkinan Terburuk dari Varian Omicron
Internasional

Rumah Sakit di AS Bersiap Hadapi Kemungkinan Terburuk dari Varian Omicron

Rencana Pemerintah Stop Mobil Konvensional, Toyota: Terpenting Emisinya
Otomotif

Rencana Pemerintah Stop Mobil Konvensional, Toyota: Terpenting Emisinya

Ingat! Hari Ini Terakhir Ajukan Sanggah Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2
Pendidikan

Ingat! Hari Ini Terakhir Ajukan Sanggah Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin
Teknologi

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!