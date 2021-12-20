Half a Million Children Aged 6-11 in Indonesia Have Received First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Ministry

Jakarta: Some 500,000 children aged between 6 and 11 in Indonesia have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the launching of the vaccination program.
"Based on our data, 500 thousand children have been vaccinated," Health Ministry's Disease Control and Prevention Director General Maxi Rein Rondonuwu said here on Monday.
According to the Health Ministry official, the number is higher than earlier expectations.
For the record, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 26.5 million children aged between 6 and 11 across the country.
"I think the vaccination program is running smooth," he stated.
"It is still far from our target because some regencies and cities have not kickstarted COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6-11," he explained.