English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 26.5 million children aged between 6 and 11.
the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 26.5 million children aged between 6 and 11.

Half a Million Children Aged 6-11 in Indonesia Have Received First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Ministry

English children covid-19 indonesian government vaccination
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 20 December 2021 15:20
Jakarta: Some 500,000 children aged between 6 and 11 in Indonesia have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the launching of the vaccination program.
 
"Based on our data, 500 thousand children have been vaccinated," Health Ministry's Disease Control and Prevention Director General Maxi Rein Rondonuwu said here on Monday.
 
According to the Health Ministry official, the number is higher than earlier expectations.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


For the record, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 26.5 million children aged between 6 and 11 across the country.
 
"I think the vaccination program is running smooth," he stated.
 
"It is still far from our target because some regencies and cities have not kickstarted COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6-11," he explained.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
West Java Police to Establish COVID-19 Vaccination Centers at Tourist Sites

West Java Police to Establish COVID-19 Vaccination Centers at Tourist Sites

English
west java
Philippines, UN Agencies Cooperate to Tackle Impact of Powerful Typhoon

Philippines, UN Agencies Cooperate to Tackle Impact of Powerful Typhoon

English
philippines
Villages Key to Pandemic Recovery: Jokowi

Villages Key to Pandemic Recovery: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil NBA: Akhiri Tren Negatif, Pistons Bekap Heat
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Akhiri Tren Negatif, Pistons Bekap Heat

Menlu Tiongkok Sebut Taiwan 'Pengembara yang Akan Pulang ke Rumah'
Internasional

Menlu Tiongkok Sebut Taiwan 'Pengembara yang Akan Pulang ke Rumah'

Sepekan Bergulir, 500 Ribu Anak 6-11 Tahun Terima Vaksin Covid-19
Nasional

Sepekan Bergulir, 500 Ribu Anak 6-11 Tahun Terima Vaksin Covid-19

Kurikulum Baru untuk SMK Bakal Diterapkan 2022
Pendidikan

Kurikulum Baru untuk SMK Bakal Diterapkan 2022

Kemenperin Pacu Pengembangan Industri Rendah Emisi Karbon
Ekonomi

Kemenperin Pacu Pengembangan Industri Rendah Emisi Karbon

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022
Otomotif

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home
Teknologi

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik
Hiburan

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik "Yang Terdalam" Versi Baru, Langsung Trending!

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!