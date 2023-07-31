Surya Paloh Optimistic that NasDem will win the 2024 election

Surya Paloh said he was very pleased to see the enthusiasm of the NasDem cadres at the Southeast Sulawesi Regional Leadership Council (DPW).
"I am very proud, which means I see the spirit and enthusiasm of the party cadres (NasDem)," said Surya Paloh, Monday, July 31, 2023.
Surya has hopes for the cadres in the Southeast Sulawesi NasDem DPW and all cadres in Indonesia for a major increase in the General Elections or the upcoming 2024 elections.
"We have hopes that there will be a remarkable increase in achievements in the upcoming 2024 elections," he said.
Surya Paloh is also optimistic that the NasDem Party will win the 2024 election.
"And God willing, as the chairman of the DPW said earlier, I agree, fully agree, God willing, the NasDem Party will come out victorious," he said.
In line with that, continued Surya Paloh, for the RI presidential candidate, he hopes that in the Bumi Anoa region he can win Anies Baswedan who has been promoted by the NasDem Party.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Southeast Sulawesi NasDem DPW Ali Mazi called on all party cadres to shake and make Bumi Anoa blue.
"We vibrate and make the Anoa Earth blue," said Ali Mazi while delivering his speech.
Ali Mazi also said that the NasDem Party would target three DPR seats for the Southeast Sulawesi Electoral District (Dapil).
He also invited all cadres in Bumi Anoa to win the party in the upcoming 2024 elections.
"All NasDem Party cadres are ready to win in Southeast Sulawesi. I think the NasDem Party candidates are the right choice," said the Governor of Southeast Sulawesi.