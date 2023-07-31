English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Chairman of the NasDem Party Surya Paloh. Photo: Media Indonesia
Chairman of the NasDem Party Surya Paloh. Photo: Media Indonesia

Surya Paloh Optimistic that NasDem will win the 2024 election

Antara • 31 July 2023 18:39
Kendari: Chairman of the NasDem Party Surya Paloh officially opened the orientation of the Nasdem Party legislative candidates in Southeast Sulawesi Province at a hotel in Kendari City.
 
Surya Paloh said he was very pleased to see the enthusiasm of the NasDem cadres at the Southeast Sulawesi Regional Leadership Council (DPW).
 
"I am very proud, which means I see the spirit and enthusiasm of the party cadres (NasDem)," said Surya Paloh, Monday, July 31, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Surya has hopes for the cadres in the Southeast Sulawesi NasDem DPW and all cadres in Indonesia for a major increase in the General Elections or the upcoming 2024 elections.
 
"We have hopes that there will be a remarkable increase in achievements in the upcoming 2024 elections," he said.
 
Surya Paloh is also optimistic that the NasDem Party will win the 2024 election.
 
"And God willing, as the chairman of the DPW said earlier, I agree, fully agree, God willing, the NasDem Party will come out victorious," he said.
 
In line with that, continued Surya Paloh, for the RI presidential candidate, he hopes that in the Bumi Anoa region he can win Anies Baswedan who has been promoted by the NasDem Party.
 
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Southeast Sulawesi NasDem DPW Ali Mazi called on all party cadres to shake and make Bumi Anoa blue.
 
"We vibrate and make the Anoa Earth blue," said Ali Mazi while delivering his speech.
 
Ali Mazi also said that the NasDem Party would target three DPR seats for the Southeast Sulawesi Electoral District (Dapil).
 
He also invited all cadres in Bumi Anoa to win the party in the upcoming 2024 elections.
 
"All NasDem Party cadres are ready to win in Southeast Sulawesi. I think the NasDem Party candidates are the right choice," said the Governor of Southeast Sulawesi.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Eks Ketum Golkar Jusuf Kalla. Foto: Medcom.id/Fachri.

Butuh Modal Jadi Ketum Parpol, JK: Kecuali NasDem

Surya Paloh Optimistis NasDem jadi Pemenang Pemilu 2024

Legislatif NasDem Berikan Akses Bantuan Infrastruktur Warga Gunungkidul

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Ready to Move Forward Fast and Equitable ASEAN Economic Growth

Indonesia Ready to Move Forward Fast and Equitable ASEAN Economic Growth

English
ASEAN
62 Percent Jakarta’s Floods have been Controlled

62 Percent Jakarta’s Floods have been Controlled

English
president joko widodo
Jokowi Inaugurates the Ciliwung Sodetan

Jokowi Inaugurates the Ciliwung Sodetan

English
Jokowi
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Milan Boyong Chukwueze dari Villarreal
Olahraga

Milan Boyong Chukwueze dari Villarreal

Resmi, Puspom TNI Tetapkan Tersangka Kabasarnas dan Letkol Afri
Nasional

Resmi, Puspom TNI Tetapkan Tersangka Kabasarnas dan Letkol Afri

Unesa Buka Prodi Kedokteran, Pendaftaran Camaba Mulai 1 Agustus
Pendidikan

Unesa Buka Prodi Kedokteran, Pendaftaran Camaba Mulai 1 Agustus

Hadapi El Nino, Bapanas Pastikan Stok Pangan Aman hingga Akhir 2023
Ekonomi

Hadapi El Nino, Bapanas Pastikan Stok Pangan Aman hingga Akhir 2023

Marak Aksi Pembakaran Al-Quran, Menlu Denmark: Tak Sesuai Nilai di Masyarakat
Internasional

Marak Aksi Pembakaran Al-Quran, Menlu Denmark: Tak Sesuai Nilai di Masyarakat

Catat Nih, 3 Cara Mengunci Folder di Laptop dan PC, Agar Tidak Dibuka Orang Lain!
Teknologi

Catat Nih, 3 Cara Mengunci Folder di Laptop dan PC, Agar Tidak Dibuka Orang Lain!

Mazda Pastikan Aman Tegak Pertamax Green
Otomotif

Mazda Pastikan Aman Tegak Pertamax Green

Kebiasaan Ini Jadi Penyebab Feng Shui Rumah Buruk, Apa Saja?
Properti

Kebiasaan Ini Jadi Penyebab Feng Shui Rumah Buruk, Apa Saja?

Hyunjae Ingin Kunjungi Bogor Bareng Member The Boyz
Hiburan

Hyunjae Ingin Kunjungi Bogor Bareng Member The Boyz

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!