Jakarta: The government through the Ministry of Manpower issued a response regarding an invitation to staycation for female workers in a factory. The Ministry of Manpower also cooperates with stakeholders who always work hand in hand to promote anti-sexual harassment in the workplace.
This gave birth to a Decree of the Minister of Manpower of the Republic of Indonesia which contained material for technical guidelines for Ministry of Manpower Order 88/2023 which could be used as a common reference in realizing this.
The steps contained in these guidelines include encouraging companies to regulate the prevention and handling of sexual violence in the workplace through setting work conditions.
"The government through the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower is here to protect workers in the prevention and handling of sexual violence in the workplace, the arrangements for which are regulated in Ministry of Manpower Order Number 88 of 2023," said the Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah, in his official statement, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
The success of preventing violence and sexual harassment in the workplace can be realized if there is the same commitment and perception from industrial relations actors.
For this reason, during the socialization of Minister of Manpower Decree Number 88 of 2023, the signing of the Tripartite Declaration on the Prevention and Handling of Sexual Violence in the Workplace was also held. In the declaration, the parties who signed it included the Chairperson of Apindo, the Chairperson of Kadin, the Leaders of the Confederation of Trade Unions/Labor Unions, and the Minister of Manpower as part of the government.
"With the spirit of Stop Sexual Violence in the Workplace, all industrial relations stakeholders are expected to take an active role in realizing comfortable work and business continuity in an environment that is conducive, safe and free from acts of violence and harassment in the workplace," he explained. (Kevin Schreiber)
This gave birth to a Decree of the Minister of Manpower of the Republic of Indonesia which contained material for technical guidelines for Ministry of Manpower Order 88/2023 which could be used as a common reference in realizing this.
The steps contained in these guidelines include encouraging companies to regulate the prevention and handling of sexual violence in the workplace through setting work conditions.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"The government through the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower is here to protect workers in the prevention and handling of sexual violence in the workplace, the arrangements for which are regulated in Ministry of Manpower Order Number 88 of 2023," said the Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah, in his official statement, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
The success of preventing violence and sexual harassment in the workplace can be realized if there is the same commitment and perception from industrial relations actors.
For this reason, during the socialization of Minister of Manpower Decree Number 88 of 2023, the signing of the Tripartite Declaration on the Prevention and Handling of Sexual Violence in the Workplace was also held. In the declaration, the parties who signed it included the Chairperson of Apindo, the Chairperson of Kadin, the Leaders of the Confederation of Trade Unions/Labor Unions, and the Minister of Manpower as part of the government.
"With the spirit of Stop Sexual Violence in the Workplace, all industrial relations stakeholders are expected to take an active role in realizing comfortable work and business continuity in an environment that is conducive, safe and free from acts of violence and harassment in the workplace," he explained. (Kevin Schreiber)