Illustrated by EPA
Illustrated by EPA

Indonesian Citizens Trapped in a Kidney Trafficking Syndicate in Cambodia

Siti Yona Hukmana • 21 July 2023 17:18
Jakarta: As many as 122 Indonesian citizens (WNI) became victims of the trafficking in persons syndicate (TPPO). They got caught selling kidney organs in Cambodia.
 
In an inquiry stated that the kidney recipients came from India to China.
 
"According to information the receiver came from India, China, Malaysia, Singapore and so on," said the Director of General Criminal Investigation Polda Metro Jaya Commisioner Hengki Haryadi to reporters on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Hengki said a kidney was sold for IDR 200 million. The victim only received IDR 135 million, while the remaining IDR 65 million was taken by the traffickers.
 
"Operational costs for making passports are deducted, then taking transportation from the airport to the hospital and so on," said Hengki.
 
Police already arrest 12 suspects, 1 police, 1 immigration officer. Polda Metro Jaya and Polres Metro Bekasi revealed a case of international kidney trafficking which had gone viral in the Tarumajaya area, Bekasi Regency. In total there were 12 prepertrators captured.
 
As many as nine of them were domestic syndicates whose role was to accommodate the victims. Then one suspect is a foreign syndicate whose role is to connect with the hospital in Cambodia.
 
They are MAF, R, DS, HA, ST, H, HS, GS, EP, LF. Then, two of them were police officers Aipda M alias D and an immigration officer with the initials AH alias A.
 
Aipda M was involved in obstructing the investigation by presenting the suspects for safekeeping. Aipda M received an imbalance of IDR612 million from the suspect.
 
The 10 suspects are charged with Article 2 paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) and/or Article 4 of Law Number 21 of 2007 concerning the eradication of the criminal act of trafficking in persons. Meanwhile, members of the National Police are being charged with Article 22 of Law Number 21 of 2007 concerning the Eradication of the Crime of Trafficking in Persons jo. Article 221 paragraph (1) to 1 of the Criminal Code (Obstacles to investigation).
 
Furthermore, Immigration employees are charged with Article 8 paragraph (1) of Law Number 21 of 2007 concerning the Eradication of the Crime of Trafficking in Persons, which reads every state administrator who abuses force which results in the crime of trafficking in persons.
 
(FJR)

Peringatan!