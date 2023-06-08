TNI Pilots Test the Ability of Fighter Jets Developed by Indonesia-South Korea

An Indonesian Air Force pilot, Colonel Sugiyanto, first tried to fly prototype number 4 KF-21 on May 16, 2023, from the Sacheon Air Base, South Korea.
This tandem flight was manned by pilot Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Jim Tae Bom who sat in the front seat and Colonel Sugiyanto sat in the back seat to test the communication, navigation and identification systems of this aircraft, accompanied by an F-16 jet belonging to the South Korean Air Force.
Meanwhile, when Metrotvnews.com visited KAI, the KF-21 Boramae "004" fighter jet was flown by a TNI pilot, namely Lt. Col. (Pnb) Ferrell "Venom" Rigonald. The flight test of the KF-21 Boramae was carried out at the airfield at the KAI factory in Sacheon, South Korea.
Senior Manager & Chief of KFX Joint Development Management Team Lee Sung-il Lee Sung-il said, while in South Korea, TNI pilots also acted as chasers of KF-21 flight tests by KAI test pilots. Meanwhile, the chaser aircraft for the Indonesian test pilots is the T-50i owned by RoKAF.
According to him, currently there are 30 Indonesians participating in this program.
"You have seen two Indonesian pilots, one of whom flew on plane number 004. One person is working elsewhere, and there are 28 PT DI (Dirgantara Indonesia) engineers working in the production and development area," he explained.
The KFX/IFX project itself has started since 2015 and is scheduled to be completed in 2026.
The cooperation project for the development of the KF-21 Boramae aircraft was also able to create more than 27 thousand economically profitable jobs.
"From an economic standpoint, Indonesia will benefit. This is because there are 27,000 jobs available in this agreement," said Lee Sung-il.
According to him, Indonesia will also get a big profit of USD 10 billion (equivalent to Rp. 149 trillion). Not only that profit, there are a number of other revenues generated, namely Technology Ripple Effect of USD 1.9 billion (around Rp. 28.3 trillion).