English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustration of traffic. (Medcom.id)
Illustration of traffic. (Medcom.id)

This Year's Eid Homecoming Flow is Claimed to be Smooth and Safe!

Medcom • 27 April 2023 18:44
Jakarta: A number of parties said that this year's Lebaran homecoming went smoothly. There were no reports of severe traffic jams occurring along the homecoming routes, both in Java, Sumatra, or other islands which are the destinations of travelers.
 
The security and smooth flow of this year's Lebaran homecoming is carried out by the government through the Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub), the National Police Traffic Corps, Jasa Marga, and Jasa Raharja.
 
One of them is by checking a number of crucial points along the homecoming route. As did the Main Director of Jasa Raharja Rivan A. Purwantono with the Minister of Transportation (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi, Kakorlantas Polri Inspector General Pol. Firman Shantyabudi, and Main Director of PT Jasa Marga Subakti Syukur, who checked the flow of homecoming traffic at KM 70 Cikarang Utama (Cikatama) on Thursday evening, April 20, 2023.
 
"We do this to be able to ensure the smooth flow of people going home, and of course in an effort to prevent accidents and anticipate traffic congestion," said Rivan as quoted from his written statement, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
 
From this observation, Rivan conveyed that the mobility of the travelers was running safely and conducively. "Alhamdulillah, all activities went smoothly. We hope that people will continue to comply with traffic rules to stay safe and sound," he added.
 
On the same occasion, the Kakorlantas Polri stated that the number of travelers crossing the Cikampek Toll Road reached the highest number compared to 2019 and 2022. However, the homecoming flow can run smoothly thanks to the traffic engineering implemented.
 
"Alhamdulillah, thanks to the engineering that was implemented, everything went smoothly and was resolved," he said.
 
Meanwhile, Minister of Transportation Budi said, although the number of home travelers increased by 20 percent from 2022, the average vehicle speed increased from 69 km per hour to 71 km per hour. (Kevin Schreiber)

 
(WIL)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo. Photo: Screengrab YouTube

Ahead of Eid, Jokowi Distributes Groceries for Ojol

Govt Targets Completing Cianjur Quake Victims' Houses before Eid

Indonesia Announces 24 National Public Holidays, Collective Leave Days for 2023

BACA JUGA
First Stage of Arrival, 385 Indonesian Citizens Evacuated from Sudan Landed in Jakarta

First Stage of Arrival, 385 Indonesian Citizens Evacuated from Sudan Landed in Jakarta

English
indonesian citizens
Indonesian Company JIEP Invites European Investors at Hannover Messe 2023

Indonesian Company JIEP Invites European Investors at Hannover Messe 2023

English
Hannover Messe
Through IPEF, the US Emphasizes a Stronger and Inclusive Regional Economy

Through IPEF, the US Emphasizes a Stronger and Inclusive Regional Economy

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
4 Tips Bijak Kelola Keuangan Usai Lebaran, Semoga Berhasil!
Ekonomi

4 Tips Bijak Kelola Keuangan Usai Lebaran, Semoga Berhasil!

Tekuk Hawks, Celtics Amankan Tiket Semifinal Wilayah Timur
Olahraga

Tekuk Hawks, Celtics Amankan Tiket Semifinal Wilayah Timur

Trump Bertekad Terapkan Kembali Larangan Masuk bagi Muslim Jika Menang di 2024
Internasional

Trump Bertekad Terapkan Kembali Larangan Masuk bagi Muslim Jika Menang di 2024

Meski Pemudik Semakin Ramai, Menhub: Waktu Tempuh Lebih Cepat
Otomotif

Meski Pemudik Semakin Ramai, Menhub: Waktu Tempuh Lebih Cepat

Mimpi Rhoma Irama yang Ingin Diwujudkan sebelum Meninggal
Hiburan

Mimpi Rhoma Irama yang Ingin Diwujudkan sebelum Meninggal

Puncak Arus Balik Kedua 30 April dan 1 Mei, Pemudik Diimbau Pulang Lebih Cepat
Nasional

Puncak Arus Balik Kedua 30 April dan 1 Mei, Pemudik Diimbau Pulang Lebih Cepat

10 SMA Terbaik di Depok Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022
Pendidikan

10 SMA Terbaik di Depok Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022

AMD Ryzen Z1 dan Z1 Extreme, Prosesor di Asus ROG Ally
Teknologi

AMD Ryzen Z1 dan Z1 Extreme, Prosesor di Asus ROG Ally

Hati-hati! Ini Tips Aman Beli Rumah agar Terhindar dari Pengembang Bodong
Properti

Hati-hati! Ini Tips Aman Beli Rumah agar Terhindar dari Pengembang Bodong

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!