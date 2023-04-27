Jakarta: A number of parties said that this year's Lebaran homecoming went smoothly. There were no reports of severe traffic jams occurring along the homecoming routes, both in Java, Sumatra, or other islands which are the destinations of travelers.
The security and smooth flow of this year's Lebaran homecoming is carried out by the government through the Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub), the National Police Traffic Corps, Jasa Marga, and Jasa Raharja.
One of them is by checking a number of crucial points along the homecoming route. As did the Main Director of Jasa Raharja Rivan A. Purwantono with the Minister of Transportation (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi, Kakorlantas Polri Inspector General Pol. Firman Shantyabudi, and Main Director of PT Jasa Marga Subakti Syukur, who checked the flow of homecoming traffic at KM 70 Cikarang Utama (Cikatama) on Thursday evening, April 20, 2023.
"We do this to be able to ensure the smooth flow of people going home, and of course in an effort to prevent accidents and anticipate traffic congestion," said Rivan as quoted from his written statement, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
From this observation, Rivan conveyed that the mobility of the travelers was running safely and conducively. "Alhamdulillah, all activities went smoothly. We hope that people will continue to comply with traffic rules to stay safe and sound," he added.
On the same occasion, the Kakorlantas Polri stated that the number of travelers crossing the Cikampek Toll Road reached the highest number compared to 2019 and 2022. However, the homecoming flow can run smoothly thanks to the traffic engineering implemented.
"Alhamdulillah, thanks to the engineering that was implemented, everything went smoothly and was resolved," he said.
Meanwhile, Minister of Transportation Budi said, although the number of home travelers increased by 20 percent from 2022, the average vehicle speed increased from 69 km per hour to 71 km per hour. (Kevin Schreiber)