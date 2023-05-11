Observers Say Prabowo Wants to Get Out of Jokowi Shadow

Most recently, the Minister of Defense has met with the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla (JK) and intends to meet the Chairman of the Upper House Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's Democratic Party (SBY).
Political observer Hermawan Sulistyo sees the planned meeting as an attempt by Prabowo to escape from the shadow of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Moreover, Prabowo wants to advance in the 2024 presidential election contestation.
"That's right (despite Jokowi's influence). Part of a desperate effort to continue running as a presidential candidate," said Hermawan when confirmed, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
According to Hermawan, the meeting with SBY was irrational for Prabowo. The reason is, Prabowo has repeatedly failed in the presidential election.
"That's because close people just rub," said Hermawan who is also a security observer.
Moreover, SBY's figure was also not close to Prabowo since he was still serving in the military. He felt it would be strange if SBY could later support Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election.
"Agum Gumelar's testimony is very clear. SBY is one of the DKP generals who signed Prabowo's dismissal (PTDH). It would be strange to support Prabowo's candidacy," said Hermawan.
Meanwhile, political observer Ujang Komarudin said that Prabowo and SBY's meeting was a must. He said the meeting was mandatory when going forward in the presidential election.
"Meeting with political party figures or national figures. This is the context of the need to communicate with leaders and king makers," he said.
Ujang revealed that Prabowo really had to establish a lot of communication with figures like SBY and JK. Because, if later Prabowo advances in the 2024 presidential election and there are two rounds, that will be very important.
"So, the meeting of the political elite, including Prabowo and SBY, and before that with Pak JK, was part of the communication, lobbying, political gatherings, to explore all possibilities," he explained.
Previously, Prabowo had held a meeting with JK. Prabowo also plans to meet SBY in the future. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)