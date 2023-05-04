Jokowi Asked the Press Not Only be Free, but also Responsible

This was conveyed by Jokowi when receiving the leadership of the Press Council at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday, 6 February 2023.
"Mr. President didn’t just talk about press freedom, but also a responsible press. What kind of responsible press is it? Yes, you have to use ethics and several guidelines that you already have," said Press Council chairman Ninik Rahayu.
He asked that, in the future, the media should not only act as messengers, but as educators. The Press Council also encourages all journalists to take a competency test as a sign that they officially have the capacity.
"The press must also provide education to the public, social control. Journalists must also participate in competence so that they have capacity in reporting," he said.
Ninik said that over the past year, the Press Council received 690 complaints from the public and institutions related to media coverage. The forms of violations complained of varied, ranging from not carrying out verification, indications of hoax or slander, to content containing sexual provocation.
The number of complaints in 2022 has increased compared to 2021 which only had 621 cases. According to Ninik, the large number of violations reported indicates that the public is increasingly critical of reporting.
"Or is this a sign that the value of reporting is decreasing because it is not followed by good credibility, especially from the perspective of the journalistic code of ethics approach, diversity code of ethics, and others," he said. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)