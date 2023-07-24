Minister Airlangga Comply as Witness for CPO Corruption Case

From Media Indonesia's monitoring, the general chairman of the Golkar Party arrived at the AGO at around 08.20 WIB. Airlangga greeted the media crew who had been waiting since morning. "Good morning," he said.
Without giving a statement, Airlangga immediately entered the building to take part in the inspection. Airlangga's presence to fulfill the second summons.
The AGO has sent a summons letter on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. However, Airlangga was not present, so the AGO has rescheduled his summons today.
The AGO summons Airlangga for questioning regarding the alleged CPO export corruption. In this case, the AGO has named five suspects from the company.
The three suspects from the company are PT Wilmar Nabati Indonesia Commissioner Master Parulian Tumanggor, PT Victorindo Alam Lestari Stanley MA Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs, and PT Musim Mas General Affair General Manager (GM) Pierre Togar Sitanggang.
Meanwhile, the other two suspects are the former Director General of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Trade Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana, as well as Policy Advisor/Analyst for Independent Research & Advisory Indonesia (IRAI) and Assistance Team for the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for the Economy Weibinanto Halimdjati alias Lin Che Wei.
The five were also tried by the Corruption Court (Tipikor). However, the prosecutor regretted the decision because the sentence handed down was considered too low.