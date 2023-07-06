English  
The Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto handed over second C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Photo: Ministry of Defense
The Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto handed over second C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Photo: Ministry of Defense

Prabowo Handed Over Second C-130J Super Hercules to the Indonesian Air Force

Yakub Pryatama Wijayaatmaja • 06 July 2023 19:08
Jakarta: The Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto symbolically handed over the second C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force (Kasau) Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base. Similar aircraft will still be imported.
 
"Increasing the strength of our air force fleet, and continuously this year and early next year there will be three more," said Prabowo, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
 
The handover of the C-130J aircraft with Tail Number A-1340 is part of the procurement of five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft between the Ministry of Defense and Lockheed Martin, USA.

Prabowo said Indonesia must have a formidable defense force on land, sea and air. Because, Indonesia is a country that is very rich and respected by other nations. He said that strong military force is needed to protect all of Indonesia's wealth.
 
"Congratulations to Kasau and all of his staff. We are proud of our entire air force being able to master advanced technology," said Prabowo.
 
Prabowo also expressed his appreciation for the female technicians who handled this aircraft. Apart from defense, the Hercules aircraft has many uses and benefits, one of which is supporting humanitarian operations such as evacuation during a disaster.
 
Prior to the symbolic handover of the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Prabowo carried out an inauguration procession by removing the curtain for the 31st Air Squadron logo, breaking a jug and sprinkling water with flowers. Prabowo also had time to try flying with the C-130J Super Hercules piloted by Major Ulang and Pilot Major Chandra.
 
The C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is 34.69 meters long, 11.9 meters high, and has a wingspan of 39.7 meters. Meanwhile, the length of the cargo compartment is 16.9 meters, 3.12 meters wide and 2.74 meters high.
 
The Super Hercules C-130J also has the ability to carry a maximum load of nearly 20 thousand kilograms. Additionally, the C-130J can accommodate 8 pallets or 97 stretchers, 128 combat troops, and 92 paratroopers.
 
The maximum speed of this aircraft at 660 kilometers per hour at an altitude of 6,706 meters. The aircraft is powered by four Rolls-Royce AE 2100D turboprops which can produce 4,700 horsepower.
 
The Super Hercules C-130J also has improved features from its predecessor, such as an improved fuel protection system and cargo handling system. There is also an improved flight station system that is more sophisticated and a fully integrated digital avionics system.
 
The Super Hercules C-130J has been enhanced with a head-up display screen, as well as advanced navigation which includes a dual inertial navigation system and GPS.
 
(FJR)

