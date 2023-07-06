Australia Appreciated Indonesia’s Effort in Dealing with Covid-19 Pandemic

Minister Counselor for Governance and Human Development at the Australian Embassy in Jakarta, Madeleine Moss, said the Government of Australia, Indonesia and a number of parties are working together to reach vulnerable people who need vaccinations during a pandemic.
For example, in handling Covid-19 in Central Java, South Sulawesi, Bali, Yogyakarta and NTT, he continued, Australia and Indonesia partnered with the media, NGOs, the private sector and campuses to build inclusive communication materials. Especially through the media to be able to reach those who are visually impaired, hearing impaired and the elderly.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"Through this collaboration, more than 200 thousand vulnerable people have been vaccinated successfully," Madeleine said in a webinar entitled 'Collaboration for Inclusive Vaccination: Lessons for Indonesia's Health Security in the Future' organized by the Australia Indonesia Partnership for Health Security (AIHSP), reported Thursday, 6 July 2023.
Madeleine said that the collaboration between the government and the private sector in implementing risk communication, improving inclusive services, as well as broad networks in the community have had a major impact on increasing public health resilience.
Meanwhile, the Director General of Disease Prevention and Control of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said that in an effort to increase government and private collaboration to provide inclusive services, risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) is needed, especially to reach groups prone to.
RCCE has proven to be an important component in public health emergency response.
"RCCE has become one of the main pillars of the response to the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia, and continues to this day as a supporting pillar for successful vaccination," said Maxi.
According to Maxi, the inclusive vaccination strategy targets 21.5 million elderly people and 141.2 million general public, vulnerable groups, groups with disabilities, people with comorbidities, indigenous peoples and other marginalized groups.
Based on SATUSEHAT data as of 1 July 2023, more than 452 million injections have been given, and more than 64 percent of Indonesia's total population received complete primary vaccination. A total of 18 out of 34 provinces have reached 70 percent of the total population for dose 2.
Then, 10 out of 34 provinces reached 70 percent of the elderly population for dose 2. Based on priority groups, the primary vaccination of Covid-19 in the elderly has reached 70.33 percent and in the general/vulnerable population 70.94 percent.
On the same occasion, the Director of Immunization Management at the Ministry of Health, Prima Yosephine Berliana Tumiur Hutapea, said the role of the pentahelix collaboration was the main factor that made Indonesia among the top five countries in the world most successful in carrying out vaccinations.
According to him, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health had implemented a number of strategic steps to accelerate even distribution of vaccination coverage to high-risk groups.
He explained that the Ministry of Health during the pandemic had carried out various strategies. First, innovation in the vaccination pathway that involves cross-sectors.
"Second, innovation in policy, for example issuing the 2021 Minister of Health Circular Letter, concerning the acceleration of the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination for certain groups and simplification of screening forms," explained Prima.