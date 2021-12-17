English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

President Jokowi Inaugurates Ngloram Airport in Blora Regency

English investment president joko widodo central java
Dhika Kusuma Winata • 17 December 2021 12:52
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Ngloram Airport in Blora Regency, Central Java Province, Friday, December 17, 2021. 
 
Equipped with a 1,500-meter runway, the new airport is expected to encourage economic development in Blora and the surrounding areas.
 
"This will accelerate economic activities in Blora Regency, Bojonegoro Regency, Tuban Regency, Ngawi Regency, and maybe part of Purwodadi," said Presideny Jokowi.
 
The President also hopes that more investment will enter the region. 
 
It is also hoped that the mobility of people and goods between regions will be easier.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We hope that economic activities will get better. Investment will enter Cepu, Bojonegoro. The distribution of goods from region to region, from province to province will also increase and get better," said President Jokowi.
 
President Jokowi flew to Blora from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta using an ATR 72-600 aircraft.
 
Develop since 2018, the airport is capable of serving up to 210,000 passengers per year.
 
(WAH)
