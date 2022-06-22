President Jokowi Visits East Kalimantan Province

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) kicked off a working visit to East Kalimantan Province on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
The President will inspect the construction of seed nurseries and the development of the country's new capital city, Nusantara.
Together with his entourage, the Head of State took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, at around 07.15 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
From Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport in Balikpapan, President Jokowi will head to seed nurseries in Mentawir.
Furthermore, President Jokowi is also scheduled to review the development of the new capital city project.
"At that location, the President will see the presentation of the Head of the State Capital Authority and discuss with a number of media leaders," said the Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin in Jakarta on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
In the afternoon, the President will take off to Samarinda City to attend the Opening Ceremony of the XXXII National Congress of the Indonesian Catholic Student Association (PMKRI) Sanctus Thomas Aquinas 2022.
Participating in the flight to East Kalimantan Province were the Speaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, and Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia.