English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Visits East Kalimantan Province

English president joko widodo New Capital IKN Nusantara
Andhika Prasetyo • 22 June 2022 12:00
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) kicked off a working visit to East Kalimantan Province on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. 
 
The President will inspect the construction of seed nurseries and the development of the country's new capital city, Nusantara.
 
Together with his entourage, the Head of State took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, at around 07.15 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). 
 
From Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport in Balikpapan, President Jokowi will head to seed nurseries in Mentawir.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Furthermore, President Jokowi is also scheduled to review the development of the new capital city project.
 
"At that location, the President will see the presentation of the Head of the State Capital Authority and discuss with a number of media leaders," said the Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin in Jakarta on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
 
In the afternoon, the President will take off to Samarinda City to attend the Opening Ceremony of the XXXII National Congress of the Indonesian Catholic Student Association (PMKRI) Sanctus Thomas Aquinas 2022. 
 
Participating in the flight to East Kalimantan Province were the Speaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, and Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

English
covid-19 cases
Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

English
jakarta
Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1
Olahraga

Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan
Internasional

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan <i>Helpdesk</i>
Nasional

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan Helpdesk

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT
Ekonomi

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik
Pendidikan

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross
Hiburan

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross "Sheila On 7" sampai Sir Dandy

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion
Otomotif

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition
Teknologi

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!