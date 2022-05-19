English  
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared acute hepatitis an extraordinary event on April 15. (Photo: medcom.id)
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared acute hepatitis an extraordinary event on April 15. (Photo: medcom.id)

Health Protocol Observance Can Help Prevent Spread of Acute Hepatitis in Indonesia: Ministry

English health health protocols WHO
Antara • 19 May 2022 10:03
Jakarta: Deputy for coordination of health quality improvement and population development at the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, Agus Suprapto, has advised people to follow the health protocols to prevent the spread of acute hepatitis.
 
Suprapto, in a statement received here on Wednesday, said that the COVID-19 health protocols, namely wearing masks, washing hands, and not sharing eating utensils, can be applied to prevent acute hepatitis.
 
“People do not need to get overly panicked and terrified or be paranoid. What is important is to maintain the health protocols," he added.

He further said that face-to-face learning in schools can be implemented by continuing to comply with the health protocols.
 
“Face-to-face learning can be implemented by still maintaining health protocols,” he stressed.
 
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared acute hepatitis an extraordinary event on April 15, 2022.
 
Suprapto affirmed that the government is coordinating with the WHO regarding the disease and has prepared 19 referral hospitals across Indonesia to deal with cases of acute hepatitis.
 
Touching upon the cost of acute hepatitis treatment, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Mohammad Syahril, confirmed that it will be covered by National Health Insurance (JKN).
 
The government has also assured that health facilities, starting from community health centers (puskesmas) to government-run regional public hospitals, can carry out examinations of acute hepatitis cases.
 
The Ministry of Health had earlier increased vigilance against a mysterious form of acute hepatitis that has lately been affecting children in several countries.
 
The ministry had sent a letter of vigilance to the provincial, district, and city health offices, specifically Circular Letter Number HK.02.02/C/2515/2022, concerning precautions for the discovery of acute hepatitis cases of unknown etiology.
 
The ministry's daily report had pegged the total number of suspected cases of acute hepatitis in Indonesia as of May 15, 2022, at 18, with 2 probable classifications, 16 pending classifications, and zero epi-linked (non-hepatitis A-E viruses, close contact with probable cases since October 1, 2021).
 
Meanwhile, based on the patient status, six people have died (two probable, four pending classifications), eight are still being treated (eight pending classifications), and four have been discharged (four pending classifications) so far. 

 
(WAH)
