The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 166 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 May 2022 16:18
Jakarta: Some 111,396 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 166,080,531, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 62,878 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,513,545.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 335 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,050,211.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 254 to 5,888,825.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,448.
 
(WAH)
