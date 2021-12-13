Central Java to Commence COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Aged 6-11 on December 24

Jakarta: The Central Java provincial administration plans to kickstart COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6-11 on December 24.
The policy aims to prevent COVID-19 clusters in schools.
According to Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, almost all regencies and cities in Central Java are able to achieve vaccination target, except for Tegal, Pemalang and Brebes regencies.
As of today, the former lawmaker said, the vaccination rate in the 3 regions is still below 70 percent.
"We have deployed our team to the 3 regencies," the Central Java Governor told Selamat Pagi Indonesia news program at Metro TV on Monday morning.
"We give them 2 weeks to reach the vaccination target," he added.
If the 3 regencies fail to reach the target, Ganjar explained, the provincial government will conduct mass vaccination events in the regions. (Nabila Safarina)