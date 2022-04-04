English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Vaccines are one of the best tools to control this pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)
Vaccines are one of the best tools to control this pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)

US Donates over 35 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Indonesia

English united states covid-19 vaccine
Antara • 04 April 2022 10:10
Jakarta: United States has donated some 35.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia and 500 million doses of vaccine globally.
 
With an additional 3.5 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Jakarta on Sunday (April 3), the United States has donated 35.8 million doses of  COVID vaccine to Indonesia and over a half billion vaccines to more than 110 countries in every region of the world, the US Embassy in Jakarta said in a statement here on Sunday.
 
According to the Embassy statement, for every vaccine administered in the United States, nearly one more has been shipped overseas. Such an effort has been carried out in nine months towards reaching President Joe Biden’s pledge to donate more than 1.2 billion safe and effective vaccines worldwide.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Vaccines are one of the best tools to control this pandemic. With vaccines, we help protect each other from infection and engage again fully for a healthier and more productive world," US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director in Indonesia Jeff Cohen said.
 
"The United States remains committed in solidarity and partnership with the Indonesian people and our many partners. Together, we will defeat COVID-19," he stated.
 
With a commitment of US$4 billion, the United States is so far the largest donor to COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX). In partnership with UNICEF, COVAX has delivered over a billion vaccine doses to countries around the world, including over 100 million doses for Indonesia.
 
In addition, the United States supports vaccination sites in Indonesia, including mobile clinics for the elderly and disabled just outside their homes.
 
The US government through USAID also has been training health workers and supporting vaccine distribution in remote areas in Indonesia so that people in all provinces have access to COVID vaccines.
 
Since the onset of the pandemic, the US government has provided more than US$77 million to support Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, the US Embassy stated.
 
Moreover, USAID has directly supported more than 10,000 vaccination events in Indonesia.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Embassy Promoting Indonesian Language, Culture in Finland, Estonia

Indonesian Embassy Promoting Indonesian Language, Culture in Finland, Estonia

English
education
Komnas HAM Backs TNI Chief Allowing Ex-PKI Descendants to Be Soldiers

Komnas HAM Backs TNI Chief Allowing Ex-PKI Descendants to Be Soldiers

English
human rights
President Jokowi Receives Malaysian Prime Minister

President Jokowi Receives Malaysian Prime Minister

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pagi Ini IHSG Bergerak di Area Negatif
Ekonomi

Pagi Ini IHSG Bergerak di Area Negatif

Arab Saudi Jatuhkan Denda Rp38 Juta kepada Jemaah Umrah yang Datang Tanpa Izin
Internasional

Arab Saudi Jatuhkan Denda Rp38 Juta kepada Jemaah Umrah yang Datang Tanpa Izin

Bertambah, Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Rawat 149 Pasien Covid-19
Nasional

Bertambah, Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Rawat 149 Pasien Covid-19

Olivia Rodrigo Kalahkan Billie Eilish Hingga Justin Bieber dalam Grammy Awards 2022
Hiburan

Olivia Rodrigo Kalahkan Billie Eilish Hingga Justin Bieber dalam Grammy Awards 2022

Penalti Kontroversial Calhanoglu Menangkan Inter atas Juventus
Olahraga

Penalti Kontroversial Calhanoglu Menangkan Inter atas Juventus

Gandeng BMKG, Xiaomi Sediakan Fitur Peringatan Dini Gempa Bumi di Indonesia
Teknologi

Gandeng BMKG, Xiaomi Sediakan Fitur Peringatan Dini Gempa Bumi di Indonesia

Melantai di IIMS 2022, Mobil-mobil Keren Ini Ternyata Belum Dijual
Otomotif

Melantai di IIMS 2022, Mobil-mobil Keren Ini Ternyata Belum Dijual

Pendaftaran SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Dibuka, Ini Informasi Lengkapnya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Dibuka, Ini Informasi Lengkapnya

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!