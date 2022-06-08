English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Japanese government has revoked his passport. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Japanese government has revoked his passport. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japanese Fugitive Mitsuhiro Taniguchi Arrested in Lampung Province: Police

English police Lampung immigration Japan
Antara • 08 June 2022 14:30
Jakarta: Indonesian National Police's Public Relations Division Head Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo confirmed that Japanese fugitive, Mitsuhiro Taniguchi, 47, had been arrested in Lampung Province after the immigration office found him.
 
"Taniguchi was arrested when he was in Kalirejo Sub-district, Central Lampung District, by the Bandar Lampung Immigration Office along with the Kalirejo Sector Police and Central Lampung Resort Police," he confirmed here on Wednesday.
 
Prasetyo remarked that prior to the arrest, the Japanese government had revoked Taniguchi’s passport.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The suspect was captured on Tuesday, June 7, at 10:30 p.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB -- UTC+7)," the official remarked.
 
After being arrested, the fugitive was handed over to the Directorate of Immigration Supervision and Enforcement of the Directorate General of Immigration to be prosecuted according to the Immigration Act, he added.
 
Earlier, Prasetyo stated that the Indonesian National Police had been proactive in coordinating with the Japanese National Police Agency (NPA) and the immigration authorities regarding the whereabouts of the fugitive in Indonesia.
 
As of June 6, 2022, Taniguchi had not been included in the Interpol’s Red Notice.
 
However, the official has ensured the Indonesian police's readiness to assist in the quest for the fugitive.
 
Since August 2020, Japanese NPA had been investigating an alleged fraud on subsidy funds for small businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
On May 2022, three people were named as suspects: Rie Taniguchi, 45, -- Mitsuhiro's ex-wife -- as well as their two children, Daiki, 22, and their second son, aged 21, whose name had not been disclosed.
 
Taniguchi was assumed to have instructed the three suspects to file a false tax return and submit hundreds of false subsidy proposals. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister, Governor Agree to Postpone Borobudur Ticket Price Increase

Minister, Governor Agree to Postpone Borobudur Ticket Price Increase

English
investment
Police Tighten Security ahead of W20, Y20 Events in West Papua

Police Tighten Security ahead of W20, Y20 Events in West Papua

English
west papua province
Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treating 9 COVID-19 Patients

Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treating 9 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rusia Tidak Pedulikan Potensi Walk Out saat Putin Berpidato di KTT G20
Internasional

Rusia Tidak Pedulikan Potensi Walk Out saat Putin Berpidato di KTT G20

Gunung Anak Krakatau Erupsi
Nasional

Gunung Anak Krakatau Erupsi

Tok! DPR Tambah Anggaran Kemendag hampir Rp460 Miliar
Ekonomi

Tok! DPR Tambah Anggaran Kemendag hampir Rp460 Miliar

Peneliti BRIN Ungkap Potensi Perbedaan Hari Iduladha 9 dan 10 Juli 2022
Pendidikan

Peneliti BRIN Ungkap Potensi Perbedaan Hari Iduladha 9 dan 10 Juli 2022

Jadwal Indonesia Masters Hari Ini: Shesar Tantang Tunggal Putra Terbaik Dunia
Olahraga

Jadwal Indonesia Masters Hari Ini: Shesar Tantang Tunggal Putra Terbaik Dunia

Jokowi Titip Pesan Soal Mobil Buatan Indonesia Ke PM Australia
Otomotif

Jokowi Titip Pesan Soal Mobil Buatan Indonesia Ke PM Australia

Kerabat Takut Raffi Ahmad Alami Penyakit seperti Olga Syahputra
Hiburan

Kerabat Takut Raffi Ahmad Alami Penyakit seperti Olga Syahputra

Review realme GT Neo 3, Tampilan dan Performa ala Mobil Balap
Teknologi

Review realme GT Neo 3, Tampilan dan Performa ala Mobil Balap

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!