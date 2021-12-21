English  
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)
Clean Government Pivotal for Excellent Public Services: VP Ma'ruf

English corruption indonesian government vice president maruf amin
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2021 11:45
Jakarta: Clean government is very important in improving the quality of public services, Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has stated.
 
"Bureaucratic reforms roadmap, unqualified opinion (WTP), integrity pact, as well as corruption-free-zones (WBK) and serving and clean bureaucracy zone (WBBM) must be manifested in the organization’s work culture and excellent public services," the Vice President said on Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The Vice President expressed hope that all measures taken in realizing a corruption-free area as well as clean and serving bureaucracy must continue to be carried out by work units under ministries, institutions, and local governments.

According to him, the Indonesian Government strives to create a clean and accountable bureaucracy.
 
In the meantime, Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reforms Tjahjo Kumolo said that the corruption-free-zones (WBK) and serving and clean bureaucracy zones (WBBM) awarding ceremony was part of commemoration of the global anti-corruption day.
 
The Ministry’s Deputy for Bureaucratic Reforms, Apparatus Accountability, and Supervision Erwan Agus Purwanto explained that the awarding ceremony aims to show the public that bureaucratic reform has provided tangible results in the forms of higher service quality and integrity.

 
(WAH)
