Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)

Indonesia Readies 130,000 Isolation Beds to Anticipate COVID-19 Case Surge

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 27 January 2022 18:03
Jakarta: Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said the government is preparing hundreds of thousands of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients
 
The policy aims to anticipate the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of Omicron variant.
 
"Nationally, the total capacity is 120 to 130 thousand isolation beds," Budi said during a teleconference in Jakarta on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
 
According to him, 70,641 isolation beds are ready to be used, while 60 thousand isolation beds are being prepared as reserves.
 
"Some 7,688 people are currently being treated," Budi said.

This means that it is only under 10 percent of the total capacity,"he added.
 
Moreover, Budi explained that the number of isolation beds in Jakarta Special Capital Region is around 11 thousand.

 
