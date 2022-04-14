English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The BPOM targets the Merah Putih Vaccine to obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in August 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
The BPOM targets the Merah Putih Vaccine to obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in August 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trial Conducted alongside Booster Trial

English covid-19 vaccine east java
Antara • 14 April 2022 14:08
Jakarta: The third phase of Merah Putih Vaccine's clinical trial is conducted in parallel with the booster trial, Merah Putih Vaccine Researcher Head at Airlangga University, Surabaya, East Java, Abdul Rantam stated.
 
"We plan this to be held in parallel to shorten the time period. Hence, the third phase and booster trial are conducted simultaneously due to the emergency situation," Rantam noted here on Wednesday.
 
The Merah Putih Vaccine has currently enter the second phase of the clinical trial that starts from vaccine raw material creation development (upstream), vaccine formulation (downstream), and filling process into vials to become the finished product.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The second phase of the clinical trial involves 405 human subjects divided into three groups that will receive three mcg and five mcg doses of the vaccine.
 
Control vaccine will also be given through two administrations at an interval of 28 days.
 
The third phase of the clinical trial to determine the age group target type is planned to be rolled out starting from May 28, 2022.
 
"Ever since the pre-clinical trial, it has been prepared for children, teenagers, pregnant mothers, and parents," Rantam explained.
 
Under normal circumstances, the booster vaccine trial is conducted separately from the third phase of the clinical trial, he noted.
 
However, with the permit from the Indonesian Food and Drug Control Agency (BPOM) concerning the emergency situation, the booster trail can be conducted in parallel with the third phase.
 
"For instance, vaccine A is used as booster, that has its own research. However, due to emergency, it is sometimes allowed," Rantam noted.
 
The booster trial on Merah Putih Vaccine will apply the homologous method or similar vaccine platform with the primary complete dose for a more optimal result.
 
If the entire second and third phase of the clinical trial proceeds well, the BPOM targets the Merah Putih Vaccine to obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in August 2022 and be ready for the public.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Japan Provides 700 Thousand Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Iran

Japan Provides 700 Thousand Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Iran

English
Japan
Indonesia's External Debt Position Remains Manageable: BI

Indonesia's External Debt Position Remains Manageable: BI

English
Bank Indonesia
MPR Deputy Speaker, Home Minister Discuss Aceh Peace Resolution Implementation

MPR Deputy Speaker, Home Minister Discuss Aceh Peace Resolution Implementation

English
aceh
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Justin Bieber Dandani Vespa Sprint Bernuansa Monokrom
Otomotif

Justin Bieber Dandani Vespa Sprint Bernuansa Monokrom

ASN Dilarang Mudik Menggunakan Mobil Dinas
Nasional

ASN Dilarang Mudik Menggunakan Mobil Dinas

Tersingkir, Simeone Tetap Bangga dengan Atletico Madrid
Olahraga

Tersingkir, Simeone Tetap Bangga dengan Atletico Madrid

Banyak Bangun Jalan Tol, Tapi Daya Saing RI Masih Terbilang Rendah
Ekonomi

Banyak Bangun Jalan Tol, Tapi Daya Saing RI Masih Terbilang Rendah

Mau Kuliah di Inggris? 4 Hal Ini Wajib Dibawa!
Pendidikan

Mau Kuliah di Inggris? 4 Hal Ini Wajib Dibawa!

Ukraina Serang Kapal Rusia Hingga Hancur dengan Rudal
Internasional

Ukraina Serang Kapal Rusia Hingga Hancur dengan Rudal

Chelsea Olivia Sedih Lihat Rumahnya Ambruk, Bersyukur Tak Memakan Korban
Hiburan

Chelsea Olivia Sedih Lihat Rumahnya Ambruk, Bersyukur Tak Memakan Korban

Cara Sambung Perangkat Bluetooth ke Laptop Windows
Teknologi

Cara Sambung Perangkat Bluetooth ke Laptop Windows

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!