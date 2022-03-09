English  
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesia, Australia Committed to Promoting Women Empowerment in Region

English health covid-19 pandemic women
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 March 2022 14:44
Jakarta: Women and girls suffered the most significant health, economic, and humanitarian impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Several studies show that the pandemic set back decades of progress on women's rights.
 
As such, women's role is crucial in producing a comprehensive and inclusive response to the pandemic. Women has become the agent of change in the efforts to create a new normal era after the pandemic. 
 
These efforts involve various parties, not only governments and political figures, but also female leaders of non-government organizations, international organizations, civil society, academics, and the media.

In this framework, the Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Retno L.P. Marsudi, and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, initiate the Southeast Asia Dialogue of Women Leaders on March 18, 2022.
 
The virtual meeting will be attended by more than thirty female leaders and prominent figures with various professional, cultural, and academic backgrounds from Southeast Asia and Australia. 
 
The Southeast Asia Dialogue of Women Leaders will discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on women and children, as well as areas of cooperation to be proposed to the policymakers in the region. The Dialogue will also discuss shared challenges and solutions in improving the role of women in post COVID-19 pandemic recovery process.
 
"The Dialogue will contribute to the sustainable promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in Southeast Asia and Australia," Minister Retno Marsudi said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
The results of the Dialogue are expected to complement and strengthen similar efforts being carried out in other regional and international forums, such as the United Nations, G20, and ASEAN.
 
(WAH)
