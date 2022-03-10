English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Head of the National Capital Authority Bambang Susantono (Photo: medcom.id)
Head of the National Capital Authority Bambang Susantono (Photo: medcom.id)

Bambang Susantono Inaugurated as National Capital Authority Head

English New Capital president joko widodo IKN Nusantara
Andhika Prasetyo • 10 March 2022 20:03
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Bambang Susantono as Head of the National Capital Authority and Dhony Rhajoe as Deputy Head of the National Capital Authority at the State Palace in Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.
 
The inauguration was based on Presidential Decree Number 19M of 2022 concerning the Appointment of the Head and Deputy Head of the National Capital Authority.
 
"By Allah, I swear that I will fulfill my obligations as head and deputy head of the national capital authority," Bambang and Dhony took the oath of office.
 
Bambang is known as an expert in infrastructure and transportation planning. He was appointed Deputy Minister of Transportation in 2009 and became acting Minister of Transportation in 2014.
 
Bambang was recently the Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He assumed the position in July 2015.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Bambang was responsible for management of ADB's Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department and Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department.
 
Meanwhile, Dhony Rahajoe was the Managing Director of the President Office of Sinar Mas Land. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bandung Institute of Science and Technology (ITSB), a foundation owned by Sinar Mas Land.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
193 Mount Merapi Evacuees Return Home: BPBD

193 Mount Merapi Evacuees Return Home: BPBD

English
Volcano Eruption
Expedite Solution for Legal Hurdles in Sexual Violence Cases: MPR Speaker

Expedite Solution for Legal Hurdles in Sexual Violence Cases: MPR Speaker

English
MPR
Minister Optimistic of Indonesia's Creative Product Exports Increasing in 2022

Minister Optimistic of Indonesia's Creative Product Exports Increasing in 2022

English
creative economy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ibu-Ibu Tenang! Menteri Pertanian Jamin Pasokan Cabai Cukup
Ekonomi

Ibu-Ibu Tenang! Menteri Pertanian Jamin Pasokan Cabai Cukup

149 Juta Orang Terlindungi Vaksin Dosis Lengkap
Nasional

149 Juta Orang Terlindungi Vaksin Dosis Lengkap

Dosen SBM ITB Mogok <i>Ngajar</i>, Proses SNMPTN Dijamin Tak Terganggu
Pendidikan

Dosen SBM ITB Mogok Ngajar, Proses SNMPTN Dijamin Tak Terganggu

Persebaya Redam Perlawanan Persik
Olahraga

Persebaya Redam Perlawanan Persik

Deretan Artis yang Terima Uang dari Doni Salmanan, dari Reza Arap hingga Alffy Rev
Hiburan

Deretan Artis yang Terima Uang dari Doni Salmanan, dari Reza Arap hingga Alffy Rev

Ukraina Sebut Dua Lagi Rumah Sakit Dihantam Serangan Udara Rusia
Internasional

Ukraina Sebut Dua Lagi Rumah Sakit Dihantam Serangan Udara Rusia

Cara Federal Oil Menangkal Oli Palsu
Otomotif

Cara Federal Oil Menangkal Oli Palsu

Google Undang Perempuan Indonesia ke Women Developers Academy
Teknologi

Google Undang Perempuan Indonesia ke Women Developers Academy

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!