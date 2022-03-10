Bambang Susantono Inaugurated as National Capital Authority Head

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Bambang Susantono as Head of the National Capital Authority and Dhony Rhajoe as Deputy Head of the National Capital Authority at the State Palace in Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.
The inauguration was based on Presidential Decree Number 19M of 2022 concerning the Appointment of the Head and Deputy Head of the National Capital Authority.
"By Allah, I swear that I will fulfill my obligations as head and deputy head of the national capital authority," Bambang and Dhony took the oath of office.
Bambang is known as an expert in infrastructure and transportation planning. He was appointed Deputy Minister of Transportation in 2009 and became acting Minister of Transportation in 2014.
Bambang was recently the Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He assumed the position in July 2015.
Bambang was responsible for management of ADB's Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department and Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department.
Meanwhile, Dhony Rahajoe was the Managing Director of the President Office of Sinar Mas Land. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bandung Institute of Science and Technology (ITSB), a foundation owned by Sinar Mas Land.