Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin observed the development of permanent and temporary housing for communities affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Sumber Mujur Village, Candipuro District, Lumajang, East Java, on Thursday.
"The head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) and all parties are working hard, so that it can be carried out. The (construction of) permanent housing has been completed, (and) all that is left is the temporary housing," the vice president noted in a statement received in Jakarta, Thursday.
On the occasion, the vice president received information that the number of permanent housing for victims affected by the eruption totalled 1,951 units, all of which have been built and use earthquake-resistant housing technology.
With regard to temporary housing, out of the targeted 1,951 units, some 878 units have been built, with 437 units having been completed, 441 units in the process of completion, and 130 units being occupied.
The vice president praised the hard work put in by all parties for accelerating the mitigation of the Mount Semeru eruption disaster.
On this occasion, the vice president also had the opportunity to provide assistance from the Ministry of Social Affairs for the refugees.
The categories of assistance provided include basic food assistance for victims of the Mount Semeru eruption reaching as many as 130 packages, basic food assistance for beneficiary families of the Family Hope Program (KPM PKH) totalling as many as 50 packages, as well as entrepreneurial attention for productive elderly reaching as many as 10 packages.
Several villages in Lumajang Regency, East Java, were inundated by cold lava floods from Mount Semeru on Sunday evening (Jan 2, 2022) that destroyed the emergency bridges connecting villages.
The Lumajang Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD Lumajang) head of rehabilitation and reconstruction Joko Sambang remarked that the lava stream was seen making its way into Gondoruso Village at noon.
“The cold lava stream brought along with it mud and rocks,” Sambang stated on January 2.
“The cold lava flood following the eruption of Mount Semeru is caused by high-intensity rain in the region,” he noted.
According to a report from the Semeru observatory post, the flood was detected by the seismograph from 10:48 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) and lasted until 16:02 WIB.
The cold lava flood destroyed several infrastructures that connected villages and inundated heavy machinery that were mobilized for post-eruption evacuations. Fortunately, its operators were able to evacuate themselves before the flood struck.