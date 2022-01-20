English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The One Million House Program was launched by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2015.
The One Million House Program was launched by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2015.

1.11 Million Housing Units Built across Indonesia: Ministry

English indonesian citizens covid-19 pandemic housing
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 January 2022 11:43
Jakarta: Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) continues to exert efforts in overcoming the housing backlog especially for low-income people (MBR) under the One Million House Program.
 
"The One Million House Program will continue because a house is one of the basic needs of our people that must be met," Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono said as quoted from the Ministry’s website on Wednesday.
 
The program, the Minister said, will continue so that every Indonesian citizen can own and live in a livable house. Especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic, a house is one of the most vital for the community to avoid virus transmission.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


For the record, the One Million House Program was launched by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2015. Until 2021, the realization has reached 1.11 million housing units throughout Indonesia.
 
"As of 31 December 2021, the One Million House Program has built 1,105,707 housing units throughout Indonesia," the Ministry’s Director General of Housing Iwan Suprijanto said.
 
Iwan also said that the program is an effort of acceleration and  collaboration between the Government and housing developers in providing livable houses for the people.
 
"This achievement certainly cannot be separated from the support of various stakeholders in the housing sector, including housing developers, banking sector, private sector, as well as the Indonesian people throughout the country," he said.
 
In detail, the achievements of the One Million House Program in 2021 consist of 826,500 low-income housing units (MBR) and 279,207 non-MBR housing units.
 
On MBR housing units, the Ministry built as many as 341,868 units while other units are built by other ministries/institutions (3,080 units), regional governments (43,933 units), housing developers (419,745 units), CSR for housing (2,270 units), and the community (15,604 units). Meanwhile, on non-MBR housing units, as many as 244,010 units are built by housing developers and 35,197 units by the community.
 
"The One Million House Program is a tangible manifestation of the Government’s concern for housing construction for the people of Indonesia. The percentage of MBR housing units is 75 percent and the remaining 25 percent is for the non-MBR housing units. We hope the results of the housing construction can be felt by the community and it can also reduce the housing backlog in Indonesia," Iwan said.
 
Since its launch in 2015 until now, the progress of housing construction in Indonesia has continued to improve. The Ministry recorded the construction of 699,700 units in 2015; 805,169 units in 2016; 904,758 units in 2017; 1,132,621 units in 2018; and 1,257,852 units in 2019. Even in 2020, when the pandemic hit, the construction of housing units was recorded at 965,217 units.
 
It is expected that the program will drive the community’s economy amid the pandemic. The property sector is predicted to become one of the leading sectors due to its large multiplier effect in driving more than 140 industries, including those of building materials, which will affect people’s productivity. Being able to live in a livable house and its good environment is also expected to improve public health.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Chief Welcomes Effort to Make Peace in Ethiopia

UN Chief Welcomes Effort to Make Peace in Ethiopia

English
Ethiopia
Job Losses in Afghanistan May Reach 900,000 by Mid-2022: ILO

Job Losses in Afghanistan May Reach 900,000 by Mid-2022: ILO

English
afghanistan
World Bank Provides $8 Million to Support Tonga's Response following Volcanic Eruption, Tsunami

World Bank Provides $8 Million to Support Tonga's Response following Volcanic Eruption, Tsunami

English
Tonga
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Polisi: Korban Investasi Alkes Bodong Bisa Jadi Tersangka
Nasional

Polisi: Korban Investasi Alkes Bodong Bisa Jadi Tersangka

Presidensi G20 Berpotensi Untungkan UMKM Rp1,7 Triliun
Ekonomi

Presidensi G20 Berpotensi Untungkan UMKM Rp1,7 Triliun

Dokter Tirta Minta Jerinx Terima Konsekuensi Hukum: Hadapi Sesuai Koar-koarmu!
Hiburan

Dokter Tirta Minta Jerinx Terima Konsekuensi Hukum: Hadapi Sesuai Koar-koarmu!

Street Race Diklaim Sukses Tekan Balapan Liar
Otomotif

Street Race Diklaim Sukses Tekan Balapan Liar

Kolaborasi Baru, Free Fire Bawa Assassin’s Creed di Bulan Maret
Teknologi

Kolaborasi Baru, Free Fire Bawa Assassin’s Creed di Bulan Maret

Perpaduan Jurusan Teknik dan Kedokteran, Ini Dia <i>A to Z</i> Jurusan Teknik Biomedis
Pendidikan

Perpaduan Jurusan Teknik dan Kedokteran, Ini Dia A to Z Jurusan Teknik Biomedis

Copa del Rey: Atletico Madrid Disingkirkan Real Sociedad pada Babak 16 Besar
Olahraga

Copa del Rey: Atletico Madrid Disingkirkan Real Sociedad pada Babak 16 Besar

Biden Yakin Rusia akan Segera Serbu Ukraina
Internasional

Biden Yakin Rusia akan Segera Serbu Ukraina

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!