1.11 Million Housing Units Built across Indonesia: Ministry

Jakarta: Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) continues to exert efforts in overcoming the housing backlog especially for low-income people (MBR) under the One Million House Program.
"The One Million House Program will continue because a house is one of the basic needs of our people that must be met," Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono said as quoted from the Ministry’s website on Wednesday.
The program, the Minister said, will continue so that every Indonesian citizen can own and live in a livable house. Especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic, a house is one of the most vital for the community to avoid virus transmission.
For the record, the One Million House Program was launched by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2015. Until 2021, the realization has reached 1.11 million housing units throughout Indonesia.
"As of 31 December 2021, the One Million House Program has built 1,105,707 housing units throughout Indonesia," the Ministry’s Director General of Housing Iwan Suprijanto said.
Iwan also said that the program is an effort of acceleration and collaboration between the Government and housing developers in providing livable houses for the people.
"This achievement certainly cannot be separated from the support of various stakeholders in the housing sector, including housing developers, banking sector, private sector, as well as the Indonesian people throughout the country," he said.
In detail, the achievements of the One Million House Program in 2021 consist of 826,500 low-income housing units (MBR) and 279,207 non-MBR housing units.
On MBR housing units, the Ministry built as many as 341,868 units while other units are built by other ministries/institutions (3,080 units), regional governments (43,933 units), housing developers (419,745 units), CSR for housing (2,270 units), and the community (15,604 units). Meanwhile, on non-MBR housing units, as many as 244,010 units are built by housing developers and 35,197 units by the community.
"The One Million House Program is a tangible manifestation of the Government’s concern for housing construction for the people of Indonesia. The percentage of MBR housing units is 75 percent and the remaining 25 percent is for the non-MBR housing units. We hope the results of the housing construction can be felt by the community and it can also reduce the housing backlog in Indonesia," Iwan said.
Since its launch in 2015 until now, the progress of housing construction in Indonesia has continued to improve. The Ministry recorded the construction of 699,700 units in 2015; 805,169 units in 2016; 904,758 units in 2017; 1,132,621 units in 2018; and 1,257,852 units in 2019. Even in 2020, when the pandemic hit, the construction of housing units was recorded at 965,217 units.
It is expected that the program will drive the community’s economy amid the pandemic. The property sector is predicted to become one of the leading sectors due to its large multiplier effect in driving more than 140 industries, including those of building materials, which will affect people’s productivity. Being able to live in a livable house and its good environment is also expected to improve public health.