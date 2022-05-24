Jakarta: The Agriculture Ministry recorded that as of May 22, 2022, foot and mouth disease (FMD) was detected in livestock in 16 provinces and 82 districts and cities, with some 5,454,454 affected and 20,723 sick animals.
During a working meeting with Commission IV of the House of Representatives (DPR) here on Monday, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo noted that the morbidity rate from FMD was relatively low as compared to the total number of the affected population.
"Indeed, there are 82 districts and cities in 16 provinces (that are affected). However, the number of sick animals is 20 thousand, from a population of 13 million," he remarked.
From a total of 16 provinces, the livestock population reached 13,841,258, while the number of affected animals totaled 5,454,454. Of the total population, the number of animals infected by FMD reached 20,723 animals, or 0.36 percent.
Of the total sick animals, 6,896 were successfully cured, or 33.29 percent; 162, or 0.78 percent were forcibly slaughtered; and 142, or 0.69 percent of them died.
Provinces affected by FMD include Aceh, with 315,612 animals, while 10,347 animals were affected in Bangka Belitung, 22,456 animals in Banten, 92,977 animals in Yogyakarta, 396,364 animals in West Java, 768,150 animals in Central Java, and 2,569,774 animals in East Java.
Meanwhile, the count of infected animals in West Kalimantan reached 51,403; South Kalimantan, 83,123 animals; Central Kalimantan, 34,006 animals; Lampung, 56,078 animals; West Nusa Tenggara, 363,770 animals; Riau, 22,596 animals; West Sumatra, 107,942 animals; South Sumatra, 45,695 animals, and North Sumatra, 492,139 animals.
FMD affects split-hoofed livestock, such as cattle, buffalo, goats, sheep, and pigs. The transmission is quite fast, via direct contact, through air or airborne.
The occurrence of FMD on a wide scale will have an impact on economic losses due to decreased productivity, deaths, and low selling prices. In addition, FMD will impact international trade due to the export ban.
Nevertheless, the minister emphasized that the disease is not transmissible to humans, and the meat of the infected animals can be eaten under strict protocols of slaughter at slaughterhouses.