English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BIN Provides Vaccination Outlets for Tourists in Jogja During Holidays

English bin Yogyakarta covid-19 vaccination
Al Abrar • 06 May 2022 16:02
Yogyakarta: The Yogyakarta Special Region State Intelligence Agency (BIN DIY) provides vaccination booths at a number of tourist attractions in the city of Yogyakarta. The vaccination center is purposely intended for visitors.
 
Vaccination booths are provided, among others, at the Kilometer Zero Point and at the Abu Bakar Ali parking lot, Yogyakarta City.
 
The head of BIN DIY, Brigadier General Andry Wibowo, said that apart from targeting tourists who were on vacation to Jogja, vaccinations also targeted local people. The reason is, there are still people who have not completed the third dose of vaccine or booster vaccine.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We held this vaccination booth in collaboration with the DIY Health Office and the DIY City Government," said Andry, quoted Friday, May 6, 2022.
 
In addition to providing vaccination services, continued Andry, BIN DIY provides an antigen test at the post booth. The vaccination and antigen swab service, which has been open since April 28 and will provide services every 13.00-19.00 WIB, is free of charge.
 
"Our service will be open every day until May 8th. The hope is that tourists can use it if they need a vaccination or covid-19 test. The service can be accessed for free,” he explained.
 
Meanwhile, the Head of the Yogyakarta City Health Office, Emma Rahmi Aryani, said that the vaccination achievement in the city of Yogyakarta was quite high, even for doses one and two, it had reached around 200 percent of the target.
 
"As for vaccination, the booster dose reaches around 76 percent," he added.
 
Furthermore, Emma said the type of vaccination was adjusted to the availability of the vaccine owned by the Yogyakarta City Health Office.
 
In addition to the two outlets that were opened, booster dose vaccination services were also opened at health centers in the city of Yogyakarta.
 
"During the Eid holidays, they will also continue to be served at first-level health facilities or puskesmas in turn," he concluded.
 
For your information, since May 4-7 2022, health centers that provide vaccinations during the Eid holidays include the Wirobrajan Health Center, Mantrijeron Health Center, Jetis Health Center, and Gondomanan Health Center 2.
 
(FJR)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
West Papua Sets Alert Status for Acute Hepatitis Spread

West Papua Sets Alert Status for Acute Hepatitis Spread

English
west papua province
Indonesian Economy is Predicted to Grow 4.85% in First Quarter

Indonesian Economy is Predicted to Grow 4.85% in First Quarter

English
economic growth
No Indigenous Lands Disturbed by IKN Development

No Indigenous Lands Disturbed by IKN Development

English
IKN Nusantara
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kenaikan Fed Rate Diprediksi Berdampak Minim ke Indonesia
Ekonomi

Kenaikan Fed Rate Diprediksi Berdampak Minim ke Indonesia

Jadwal Timnas Indonesia vs Vietnam di SEA Games Hari Ini
Olahraga

Jadwal Timnas Indonesia vs Vietnam di SEA Games Hari Ini

Tim Seleksi Calon Anggota Bawaslu Daerah Segera Dibentuk
Nasional

Tim Seleksi Calon Anggota Bawaslu Daerah Segera Dibentuk

Porsche Gelontorkan Investasi untuk Energi Alternatif Terbarukan
Otomotif

Porsche Gelontorkan Investasi untuk Energi Alternatif Terbarukan

Donna Agnesia Menangis Usai Nonton Doctor Strange 2
Hiburan

Donna Agnesia Menangis Usai Nonton Doctor Strange 2

Risiko Pembekuan Darah, AS Batasi Penggunaan Vaksin Covid-19 dari J&J
Internasional

Risiko Pembekuan Darah, AS Batasi Penggunaan Vaksin Covid-19 dari J&J

Kisah Haru 'Guru Perahu', Kembangkan Layar Antarkan Asa Belajar
Pendidikan

Kisah Haru 'Guru Perahu', Kembangkan Layar Antarkan Asa Belajar

Bersiap Hadapi Arus Balik, Ini Aplikasi yang Wajib Ada di Smartphone
Teknologi

Bersiap Hadapi Arus Balik, Ini Aplikasi yang Wajib Ada di Smartphone

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!