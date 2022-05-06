BIN Provides Vaccination Outlets for Tourists in Jogja During Holidays

Yogyakarta: The Yogyakarta Special Region State Intelligence Agency (BIN DIY) provides vaccination booths at a number of tourist attractions in the city of Yogyakarta. The vaccination center is purposely intended for visitors.
Vaccination booths are provided, among others, at the Kilometer Zero Point and at the Abu Bakar Ali parking lot, Yogyakarta City.
The head of BIN DIY, Brigadier General Andry Wibowo, said that apart from targeting tourists who were on vacation to Jogja, vaccinations also targeted local people. The reason is, there are still people who have not completed the third dose of vaccine or booster vaccine.
"We held this vaccination booth in collaboration with the DIY Health Office and the DIY City Government," said Andry, quoted Friday, May 6, 2022.
In addition to providing vaccination services, continued Andry, BIN DIY provides an antigen test at the post booth. The vaccination and antigen swab service, which has been open since April 28 and will provide services every 13.00-19.00 WIB, is free of charge.
"Our service will be open every day until May 8th. The hope is that tourists can use it if they need a vaccination or covid-19 test. The service can be accessed for free,” he explained.
Meanwhile, the Head of the Yogyakarta City Health Office, Emma Rahmi Aryani, said that the vaccination achievement in the city of Yogyakarta was quite high, even for doses one and two, it had reached around 200 percent of the target.
"As for vaccination, the booster dose reaches around 76 percent," he added.
Furthermore, Emma said the type of vaccination was adjusted to the availability of the vaccine owned by the Yogyakarta City Health Office.
In addition to the two outlets that were opened, booster dose vaccination services were also opened at health centers in the city of Yogyakarta.
"During the Eid holidays, they will also continue to be served at first-level health facilities or puskesmas in turn," he concluded.
For your information, since May 4-7 2022, health centers that provide vaccinations during the Eid holidays include the Wirobrajan Health Center, Mantrijeron Health Center, Jetis Health Center, and Gondomanan Health Center 2.