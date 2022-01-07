English  
Rescuers are still evacuating residents who are trapped in the disaster-hit areas. (Photo:BPBD Jayapura)
At Least 6 Dead after Floods, Landslides in Jayapura

English Papua disaster floods landslides
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 January 2022 16:11
Jakarta: At least 6 people were killed in Jayapura City after landslides and floods hit the capital of Papua Province.
 
According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), the 6 victims have been evacuated by the Papua Police Rapid Response Team (TRC). 
 
Three people have been identified, while the rest are still being identified.

Until now, the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Jayapura City is still evacuating residents who are trapped in the disaster-hit areas. 
 
The BPBD of Jayapura City is using 3 rubber boats and 1 multipurpose truck to evacuate disaster-affected residents.
 
In addition to that, the local public works department is also mobilizing heavy equipment to support the rescue operation.
 
"BPBD reported that the flooding was gradually receding but the electricity was still out," BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a press release on Friday.
 
Floods and landslides hit several areas in Jayapura City, Papua Province on Thursday night. 
 
The affected districts include North Jayapura, South Jayapura, Abepura, Heram and Muara Tami. 
 
"BNPB continues to monitor and coordinate with local BPBDs regarding emergency response activities," the spokesperson stated.
 
