Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta's Schools Will Shut Temporarily If COVID Transmission Detected: Vice Governor

English jakarta education vaccination
Antara • 06 January 2022 14:03
Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government has said that it will temporarily close schools carrying out face-to-face learning (PTM) for 15 days if the COVID-19 transmission rate in the schools crosses five percent.
 
"The education unit will be temporarily closed for five days if there is a transmission of the virus. However, the closing period will be extended to 15 days if the transmission rate reaches above five percent," Deputy Governor of Jakarta Ahmad Riza Patria informed here on Wednesday.
 
The provincial government will not make any adjustments to the implementation of offline schooling, which is currently being held with 100-percent capacity, although the level of public activity restrictions (PPKM) in the province has been raised to level two, he said.

"PTM will continue to be held," he emphasized.
 
The Jakarta Provincial Education Office began implementing limited face-to-face learning with a capacity of 100 percent since January 3, 2022.
 
The implementation is in accordance with the joint decree (SKB) of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Minister, Religious Affairs Minister, Health Minister, as well as Home Affairs Minister dated December 21, 2021, on Guidelines for Implementation of Learning in the midst of COVID-19 Pandemic.
 
The decree lays several conditions for offline schooling, including over 80 percent second dose vaccination coverage among educators and staff at schools.
 
In addition, regions can implement PTM if the vaccination coverage among the elderly is above 50 percent, student vaccinations continue according to the provisions, and the maximum duration of PTM is only six hours per day.
 
Furthermore, all activities need to be held with strict adherence to the health protocols and by using the PeduliLindungi app.
 
Through the Home Affairs Minister's Instruction (Inmendagri) Number 1 of 2022, the central government has raised the status of PPKM in Jakarta to level two, effective from January 4 to January 17, 2022.
 
(WAH)
