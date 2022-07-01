English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo (Photo: medcom.id/Siti Yona Hukmana)
Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo (Photo: medcom.id/Siti Yona Hukmana)

Tjahjo Kumolo Died of Complications from Diabetes: PDI-P Politician

English Tjahjo Kumolo indonesian politics health PDIP indonesian government
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 01 July 2022 13:37
Jakarta: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician Hendrawan Supratikno revealed that Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo died of complications from diabetes.
 
The minister passed away in Jakarta at around 11.10 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, July 1, 2022.
 
"He dies of complications related to diabetes, gout arthritis and lung illness," Hendrawan told reporters here on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Hendrawan, Tjahjo received an intensive treatment at Abdi Waluyo Hospital in Jakarta for more than a week.
 
Tjahjo previously served as Minister of Home Affairs in the Working Cabinet. He was then appointed as Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform in the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.
 
Tjahjo's political career began by joining the ruling party in the new order era, the Functional Gorups (Golkar). He was a member of parliament from Golkar at the time. 
 
During the Reformation era, Tjahjo joined PDI-P which spearheaded the political opposition against the New Order regime.  Tjahjo Kumolo was chosen by PDI-P Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri as Secretary General of the Central Executive Board of PDI-P for the 2010-2015 period. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Free Trade Deal to Increase New Zealand's Exports to EU

Free Trade Deal to Increase New Zealand's Exports to EU

English
New Zealand
Minister Tjahjo Kumolo to Be Buried at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery

Minister Tjahjo Kumolo to Be Buried at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery

English
Tjahjo Kumolo
Minister Tjahjo Kumolo Passes Away

Minister Tjahjo Kumolo Passes Away

English
Tjahjo Kumolo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani Prediksi Pendapatan Negara Tembus Rp2.436,9 Triliun di Akhir Tahun
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Prediksi Pendapatan Negara Tembus Rp2.436,9 Triliun di Akhir Tahun

Kasus Covid-19 Meroket, Wapres Ma'ruf: Masker Harus Dipakai Lagi
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Meroket, Wapres Ma'ruf: Masker Harus Dipakai Lagi

Ford Ambil Lithium dari Australia Buat Bikin Baterai Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Ford Ambil Lithium dari Australia Buat Bikin Baterai Mobil Listrik

Ujian SMM-PTN Barat 2022 Diundur, Ini Jadwal Terbaru di Lokal UIN Jakarta
Pendidikan

Ujian SMM-PTN Barat 2022 Diundur, Ini Jadwal Terbaru di Lokal UIN Jakarta

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor
Teknologi

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Perempat Final Malaysia Open 2022 Hari Ini: Viktor Axelsen vs Anthony Ginting
Olahraga

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Perempat Final Malaysia Open 2022 Hari Ini: Viktor Axelsen vs Anthony Ginting

Tyas Mirasih Ungkap Raffi Ahmad Pernah Selingkuh dengan Artis Terkenal Ini
Hiburan

Tyas Mirasih Ungkap Raffi Ahmad Pernah Selingkuh dengan Artis Terkenal Ini

Jokowi: Indonesia Siap Jembatani Komunikasi Rusia-Ukraina
Internasional

Jokowi: Indonesia Siap Jembatani Komunikasi Rusia-Ukraina

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!