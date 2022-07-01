Tjahjo Kumolo Died of Complications from Diabetes: PDI-P Politician

Jakarta: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician Hendrawan Supratikno revealed that Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo died of complications from diabetes.
The minister passed away in Jakarta at around 11.10 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, July 1, 2022.
"He dies of complications related to diabetes, gout arthritis and lung illness," Hendrawan told reporters here on Friday, July 1, 2022.
According to Hendrawan, Tjahjo received an intensive treatment at Abdi Waluyo Hospital in Jakarta for more than a week.
Tjahjo previously served as Minister of Home Affairs in the Working Cabinet. He was then appointed as Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform in the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.
Tjahjo's political career began by joining the ruling party in the new order era, the Functional Gorups (Golkar). He was a member of parliament from Golkar at the time.
During the Reformation era, Tjahjo joined PDI-P which spearheaded the political opposition against the New Order regime. Tjahjo Kumolo was chosen by PDI-P Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri as Secretary General of the Central Executive Board of PDI-P for the 2010-2015 period.