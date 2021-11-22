English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Pasar Rumput Low-Cost Apartment (Photo:MI)
Pasar Rumput Low-Cost Apartment (Photo:MI)

1,421 People Undergoing Self-Isolation at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 22 November 2021 11:51
Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 1,421 on Monday morning.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number was down by 165 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 1,421," said the official in a written statement this morning.
 
"There are 714 male patients and 707 female patients," he stated.
 
Meanwhile, some 187 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital dectrased by 12 from 199.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 15 Million Adolescents in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 15 Million Adolescents in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
187 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Emergency Hospital

187 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Emergency Hospital

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 360 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Indonesia Records 360 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PM Singapura: Sudah Saatnya ASEAN dan Tiongkok Saling Membuka Perbatasan
Internasional

PM Singapura: Sudah Saatnya ASEAN dan Tiongkok Saling Membuka Perbatasan

Presiden FIFA Jamin Semua Orang Bisa Datangi Piala Dunia Qatar
Olahraga

Presiden FIFA Jamin Semua Orang Bisa Datangi Piala Dunia Qatar

Mandi Air Panas Tak Membunuh Covid-19
Nasional

Mandi Air Panas Tak Membunuh Covid-19

Sri Mulyani: Indonesia Bisa Tagih Wajib Pajak yang Ada di Luar Negeri
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Indonesia Bisa Tagih Wajib Pajak yang Ada di Luar Negeri

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Fulbright Dibuka hingga 15 Februari 2022, Cek Pilihan Programnya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Fulbright Dibuka hingga 15 Februari 2022, Cek Pilihan Programnya

Laga Grand Final PUBG Mobile di METROFEST Cup 2021 Dimulai!
Teknologi

Laga Grand Final PUBG Mobile di METROFEST Cup 2021 Dimulai!

Bikin Tepok Jidat, <i>Usher</i> Seksi Beberkan Modus Nakal Pengunjung GIIAS
Otomotif

Bikin Tepok Jidat, Usher Seksi Beberkan Modus Nakal Pengunjung GIIAS

Band Asal Jakarta We Are Neurotic Kolaborasi dengan Musisi Amerika 3Kelves, Rilis Album di Bawah Label Rusia
Hiburan

Band Asal Jakarta We Are Neurotic Kolaborasi dengan Musisi Amerika 3Kelves, Rilis Album di Bawah Label Rusia

Pertama di Indonesia, Jembatan Gantung Kaca Ada di Kawasan Bromo
Properti

Pertama di Indonesia, Jembatan Gantung Kaca Ada di Kawasan Bromo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!