North Sumatra Urged to Expedite Bureaucratic Reforms

Jakarta: In a bid to support the success of bureaucratic reforms in Indonesia, the Indonesian Government urged regional governments including North Sumatra provincial government to provide Public Service Mall (MPP), according to Vice President Ma’ruf Amin.
"I heard that there is no MPP in North Sumatra. Therefore, we order North Sumatra province to provide MPP in all regencies/cities in the province," the Vice President said while leading Coordination Meeting on People’s Economic Empowerment and Public Services and Dialogue with figures of people’s economic empowerment at Tengku Rizal Nurdin Hall, North Sumatra Governor’s Official Residence, Medan, on Wednesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The acceleration of bureaucratic reforms, he continued, is one of the Government’s goals and providing MPP is one of the steps to reach the goals.
The Vice President went on to say that if there is MPP in the province, the quality of public services must be improved.
Furthermore, the Vice President underscored that it is important to optimize the use of digital technology in providing fast, easy, competitive, effective, efficient public services considering public services at the regional level are Government’s representatives to provide public services for all people.
On that occasion, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin reminded North Sumatra provincial government and its ranks to stay cautious to face COVID-19 pandemic given that the increase in people’s mobility as the level of Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM) decreased.
To that end, the Vice President appealed them to strengthen the health protocols and boost vaccination drive in the province to achieve herd immunity.