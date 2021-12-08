English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
Embankments Expected to Prevent Flooding in Sintang: Jokowi

English president joko widodo west kalimantan floods
Andhika Prasetyo • 08 December 2021 16:50
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspect the constuction of embankments around Kapuas and Melawi rivers during his working visit to West Kalimantan province today.
 
Constructed by the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry, the project is intended to prevent flooding in Sintang regency.
 
"This project is the short-term solution," President Jokowi stated in Sintang regency on Wednesday.

In the long term, President Jokowi explained, the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry and the Environment Ministry will rehabilitate Kapuas and Melawi rivers as well as the surrounding areas.
 
"We will plant trees around Kapuas and Melawi rivers," he stated.
 
In addition to that, President Jokowi said, the Indonesian government will order big companies around Sintang regency to establish seed source and nursery centers.
 
(WAH)
