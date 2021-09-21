English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jakarta Logs 91 New Covid-19 Cases

English covid-19 pandemic covid-19 cases jakarta province
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 21 September 2021 16:53
Jakarta: The number of covid-19 cases in Jakarta Province increased slightly on Monday. There was an increase of 91 cases.
 
"The current total number of covid-19 cases is 856.252," said the Head of Jakarta Health Office's Disease Prevention and Control Department, Dwi Oktavia, in a written statement, Monday, September 20, 2021.
 
The active cases in DKI Jakarta decreased by 361, totalling to 2.558 cases. The patients declared recovery increased by 409 people which totalled to 840.212 people.

Meanwhile the death toll increased to 13.482 people. There was an additional of three deaths on Monday.
 
Moreover, the positivity rate in Jakarta is 1,1 percent within the past week.  It is still better than the standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).  The WHO standards is below 5 percent. (Translator: Natasha Celia)
 
(WAH)
