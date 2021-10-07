English  
The establishment of reserve component is a mandate of Law Number 23 of 2019. (Photo;BPMI Setpres)
President Jokowi Leads Ceremony of 2021 Reserve Component Determination

English military president joko widodo defense
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 07 October 2021 16:51
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Thursday, led the Ceremony of the 2021 Reserve Component Determination at Special Force Education and Traning Center in Batujajar sub-district, West Bandung regency, West Java province. 
 
During the ceremony, Brigadier General Yusuf Ragainaga acted as the Ceremonial Commander, Infantry Colonel Hendrik Paulus Mote acted as the Defile Commander, while Air Commodore Budi Sumarsono acted as the Ceremonial Officer. 
 
The ceremony began with a report from the Ceremonial Commander to President Jokowi who acted as the Ceremonial Inspector and a report from Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto on the 2021 Reserve Component Establishment, followed by the procession of Unit Flag Handover. 

Afterward, the President delivered his official statement on the 2021 Reserve Component Establishment. 
 
"By saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim, today, Thursday, 7 October 2021, I officially declare the 2021 Reserve Component Establishment determined," he said. 
 
As the Ceremonial Inspector, the President then addressed his directives. Following the ceremony, the procession was continued with troop defiling and demonstration of reserve components’ prowess. 
 
As reported by Minister of Defense, the establishment of reserve component is a mandate of Law Number 23 of 2019 on National Resource Management for State Defense (PSDN Law). 
 
"Law Number 23 of 2019 on National Resource Management for State Defense has given a mandate to establish Reserve Components consisting of citizens, which is carried out through stages of registration, selection, basic military training, and determination," he said. 
 
The registration for Reserve Components was opened from 17 to 31 May 2021. It was followed by selection period from 1 to 17 June 2021, basic military training from 21 June to 18 September 2021, and Reserve Component Determination by President Jokowi today (07/10). 
 
The 2021 Reserve Components consist of 3,103 people, including 500 people in Kodam Jaya Regional Training Regiment (Rindam), 500 people in Rindam III/Siliwangi, 500 people in Rindam IV/Diponegoro, 500 people in Rindam V/Brawijaya, 499 people in Rindam XII/Tanjungpura, and 604 people in Defense University.
 
(WAH)
