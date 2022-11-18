English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo held a meeting with Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.
President Joko Widodo held a meeting with Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand Fully Supports Indonesia's Chairmanship in ASEAN for 2023

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli, Fajar Nugraha • 18 November 2022 18:09
Bangkok: The Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto appreciated New Zealand's support for Indonesia's leadership at the 2023 ASEAN Summit. Airlangga was grateful for the attitude and support from New Zealand.
 
This was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister Airlangga when accompanying President Joko Widodo in a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with Minister of Secretary Pramono Anung and Deputy Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga which was held in Bangkok, Thaliand.
 
"Discussion of New Zealand's support for ASEAN Leadership in Indonesia 2023," said Coordinating Minister Airlangga, in Bangkok, Friday, November 18, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indonesia received the ASEAN chairmanship relay from Cambodia and will become ASEAN Chair in 2023. The handover of the chairmanship took place at the Closing Ceremony of the 40th and 41st Summits, as well as other related Summits at the Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel, Sunday, 13 November 2022.
 
Symbolically, President Jokowi received the gavel from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as a sign that Indonesia has become the Chair of ASEAN.
 
In addition, Airlangga also expressed his gratitude for the appreciation for the results of holding the G20 Summit in Bali. Including the matter of supporting the development of potential new geothermal energy in Indonesia and the development of green hydrogen.
 
Airlangga invited the Ministers of APEC countries to improve the quality of green economy investment and promote capacity building and technology transfer.
 
Airlangga said APEC needed to establish a financing mechanism to support the implementation of a green transition in member economies.
 
Indonesia, according to him, needs around USD322.8 billion to achieve the 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target. Thus, an innovative financing mechanism is needed, including from the private sector, the international community, or other financing mixes.Regarding promoting capacity building and technology transfer, he conveyed a developing economy with limited institutional capacity and lack of access to green technology.
 
He emphasized the importance of APEC as an incubator of ideas to foster cooperation that is manifested in supporting knowledge and information, as well as research collaboration to support an equitable green transition among APEC economies.
 
He also expressed his support for the Bio-Circular Growth (BCG) Economic Model initiative and invited APEC economies to collaborate.
 
“The BCG economic model is very relevant with the various challenges ahead. This economic model can not only support current economic needs, but also support the sustainability of our future generations," said Airlangga.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo held a meeting with Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern. Foto: Photo BPMI Setpres

Jokowi Invite New Zealand to Invest in Developing Indonesia Geothermal Energy

New Zealand, Vietnam Agree to Enhance Economic Ties

New Zealand Provides Further Support, Personnel to Assist Ukraine

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Invite New Zealand to Invest in Developing Indonesia Geothermal Energy

Jokowi Invite New Zealand to Invest in Developing Indonesia Geothermal Energy

English
president joko widodo
APEC Should Boost Concrete Cooperation amid Crises: Jokowi

APEC Should Boost Concrete Cooperation amid Crises: Jokowi

English
Jokowi
Anies Baswedan Had Lunch with Small Team of NasDem, Democrats and PKS

Anies Baswedan Had Lunch with Small Team of NasDem, Democrats and PKS

English
Anies Baswedan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bahas Kelanjutan Kompetisi, Pertemuan Menpora dan PT LIB Nihil Hasil
Olahraga

Bahas Kelanjutan Kompetisi, Pertemuan Menpora dan PT LIB Nihil Hasil

Ini Pemicu Gelombang PHK, dari <i>Startup</i> hingga Pabrik Sepatu!
Ekonomi

Ini Pemicu Gelombang PHK, dari Startup hingga Pabrik Sepatu!

Korut Tembakkan Rudal, Pemimpin 5 Negara Pasifik Lakukan Pertemuan Darurat
Internasional

Korut Tembakkan Rudal, Pemimpin 5 Negara Pasifik Lakukan Pertemuan Darurat

Anies Ingin Memantapkan Koalisi, Baru Bicara Cawapres
Nasional

Anies Ingin Memantapkan Koalisi, Baru Bicara Cawapres

Banyak Pilihan, All New Toyota Prius Tawarkan Hybrid Atau PHEV
Otomotif

Banyak Pilihan, All New Toyota Prius Tawarkan Hybrid Atau PHEV

Kemenag Tunggak Pembayaran Beasiswa 10 Bulan, Mahasiswa Indonesia di Luar Negeri Hampir Diusir
Pendidikan

Kemenag Tunggak Pembayaran Beasiswa 10 Bulan, Mahasiswa Indonesia di Luar Negeri Hampir Diusir

Aktor Senior Rudy Salam Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Aktor Senior Rudy Salam Meninggal Dunia

Lokapala Bersiap Rilis di Asia Tenggara, Close Beta Akhir Desember
Teknologi

Lokapala Bersiap Rilis di Asia Tenggara, Close Beta Akhir Desember

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!