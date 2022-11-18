This was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister Airlangga when accompanying President Joko Widodo in a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with Minister of Secretary Pramono Anung and Deputy Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga which was held in Bangkok, Thaliand.
"Discussion of New Zealand's support for ASEAN Leadership in Indonesia 2023," said Coordinating Minister Airlangga, in Bangkok, Friday, November 18, 2022.
Indonesia received the ASEAN chairmanship relay from Cambodia and will become ASEAN Chair in 2023. The handover of the chairmanship took place at the Closing Ceremony of the 40th and 41st Summits, as well as other related Summits at the Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel, Sunday, 13 November 2022.
Symbolically, President Jokowi received the gavel from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as a sign that Indonesia has become the Chair of ASEAN.
In addition, Airlangga also expressed his gratitude for the appreciation for the results of holding the G20 Summit in Bali. Including the matter of supporting the development of potential new geothermal energy in Indonesia and the development of green hydrogen.
Airlangga invited the Ministers of APEC countries to improve the quality of green economy investment and promote capacity building and technology transfer.
Airlangga said APEC needed to establish a financing mechanism to support the implementation of a green transition in member economies.
Indonesia, according to him, needs around USD322.8 billion to achieve the 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target. Thus, an innovative financing mechanism is needed, including from the private sector, the international community, or other financing mixes.Regarding promoting capacity building and technology transfer, he conveyed a developing economy with limited institutional capacity and lack of access to green technology.
He emphasized the importance of APEC as an incubator of ideas to foster cooperation that is manifested in supporting knowledge and information, as well as research collaboration to support an equitable green transition among APEC economies.
He also expressed his support for the Bio-Circular Growth (BCG) Economic Model initiative and invited APEC economies to collaborate.
“The BCG economic model is very relevant with the various challenges ahead. This economic model can not only support current economic needs, but also support the sustainability of our future generations," said Airlangga.