Exhibition of Presidential Cars to Commemorate Indonesian Independence Day

Jakarta: An exhibition of presidential cars will be organized to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Indonesia's independence starting next week, Presidential Secretariat Head Heru Budi Hartono stated.
The exhibition will take place at Sarinah Building, Central Jakarta, on August 15-31, 2022, he remarked.
"On Monday (August 15), a (presidential cars') exhibition will take place in Sarinah and will be opened by state-owned enterprise minister (Erick Thohir)," Hartono stated at the Presidential Palace here, Friday.
The presidential secretariat head said that all official state cars used by Indonesian presidents would be showcased during the exhibition, including the Buick-8 and Cadillac presidential cars used during the presidency of Sukarno.
"One car currently is in the possession of the Jakarta provincial authority. The car stored in a museum will also be retrieved for the exhibition," Hartono remarked.
During the exhibition, visitors will be allowed to take photographs with the historical official cars, he added.
Apart from the presidential cars, the Presidential Palace will also exhibit presidential photographs and videos never revealed to the public during the exhibition, he stated.
Secretary of the Ministry of State Secretariat Setya Utama earlier explained that the presidential cars and archives exhibition would be organized under the "Indonesia Menjawab" (Indonesian Answer) theme.
"We will exhibit archives in the form of photographs, videos, and documents never revealed to the public, and (the exhibition) will emphasize how our presidents respond to crises and challenges in their respective eras," Utama stated.
He noted that on August 17, the Presidential Palace will organize two ceremonies: the flag-raising ceremony scheduled at 9:45 a.m. local time and the flag-lowering ceremony at 3 p.m. local time.
This year's independence day ceremonies at the Presidential Palace will be the first to be opened to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic, and selected residents could participate in the ceremony at the palace while observing health protocols, he added.