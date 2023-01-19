President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

The Head of State and his entourage took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at 18.30 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). After arriving at Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, Jokowi went straight to the hotel where he spent the night.
The working visit will begin on Thursday morning, January 19, 2023 morning. A series of activities are scheduled to be carried out by President Jokowi.
"The president will inaugurate infrastructures and visit several markets," said Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media, Bey Machmudin.
During his flight to the province, the Indonesian Head of State was accompanied by a number of gobernment officials.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?