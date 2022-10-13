English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Expects High-Speed Railway to Be Part of ASEAN Connectivity

Antara • 13 October 2022 17:20
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed optimism that the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway would be integrated with other transportation modes to be part of international connectivity among ASEAN countries.
 
"This is the first high-speed railway in the (Southeast Asia) region and ASEAN. We expect (that) the railway will be part of international connectivity either by integrating it with seaports or airports," the president stated while observing the high-speed railway project at Tegalluar Railway Station in Bandung District, West Java, Thursday.
 
The head of state noted that as of Wednesday (October 12), work on the project is 88.8-percent complete and is expected to become functional by June 2023.

The high-speed railway is expected to boost the mobility of residents and goods, bolster economic competitiveness, and have a multiplier effect in regions along the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway route.
 
"There would also be new economic growth points in Jakarta, Bandung, and the Bandung District," he noted.
 
The president remarked that the earlier issue of land contour hindering the construction of tunnel numbers 2 and 11 in the project had been addressed.
 
"The soil condition is very delicate, and Praise be to God, the issue has now been addressed," Jokowi remarked.
 
Regarding reports of Chinese President Xi Jinping planning to visit and observe the construction process on-site, he affirmed that the decision is not final.
 
"Regarding President Xi Jinping, we are still discussing (the matter), it is not final yet," the president remarked.
 
The government has designated the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway project as a national strategic project as per Presidential Regulation No. 3 of 2016.
 
The railway system will span 142.3 kilometres and comprise four railway stations: Halim Station in Jakarta, Karawang Station, Padalarang Station, and Tegalluar Station in Bandung. The railway system is expected to reduce travel time from Jakarta to Bandung, from three hours to 40 minutes.

 
(WAH)

