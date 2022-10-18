English  
The death toll from the disaster increased by one person on Tuesday. (Photo: medcom.id)
The death toll from the disaster increased by one person on Tuesday. (Photo: medcom.id)

Death Toll from Kanjuruhan Tragedy increases to 133

Antara • 18 October 2022 18:49
Malang: The death toll from the stampede that broke out at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java, on October 1, 2022, increased by 1 on Tuesday to reach 133.
 
The victim experienced a decline in consciousness before being declared dead at 1.20 p.m. local time on Tuesday, director of the Regional General Hospital (RSUD) Saiful Anwar, Dr. Kohar Hari Santoso, informed.
 
"The death toll from the disaster increased by one person on Tuesday. We treated the patient since the day of the incident. There was a decrease in consciousness and condition. We tried to fix it, but at 1.20 p.m. local time, we declared the patient passed away," Santoso said here on Tuesday.

The victim, who was being treated at the hospital since October 2, was identified as Andi Setiawan, a resident of Malang city.
 
An anesthesiologist and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) team member at the hospital, Dr. Eko Nofiyanto, informed that the patient was admitted to the hospital on October 2 in critical condition.
 
"At that time, the patient entered in a critical condition with decreased consciousness. There were injuries in several places," Nofiyanto said.
 
The victim had bruises on the lungs, broken ribs, and a broken right femur, he added. Given his condition and the associated trauma, the victim was admitted to the ICU.
 
According to him, full supervision of the patient was carried out from the first day he was admitted. However, during the 16 days he received treatment in the ICU, the victim's condition remained unstable and critical.
 
"Since arriving until the last time, the patient was treated in the ICU. The cause of death was multi-trauma," he disclosed.
 
Nofiyanto said that a number of treatments were provided to the patient at the ICU. The hospital also put the patient on a breathing support device.
 
However, as the patient's condition remained unstable, the team of doctors was unable to perform surgery. Thus, the treatment over the course of 16 days focused on the trauma experienced by the victim.
 
"When we treated the patient, his condition was unstable. So, it was impossible for (us to conduct) surgery," he said.
 
On October 1, rioting broke at Kanjuruhan Stadium after Arema FC lost 2-3 to Persebaya Surabaya, promoting disappointed supporters to storm the field.
 
The riot grew larger after a number of flares were thrown, including other objects. Joint security officers from the police and Indonesian Defense Force (TNI) tried to dispel the crowd by using tear gas, which triggered a stampede at the stadium's gates.
 
(WAH)

