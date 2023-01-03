English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 32,000 Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 January 2023 18:27
Jakarta: Some 11,076 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,795,332, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 32,009 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,603,391.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 652 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,721,095.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 800 to 6,551,477.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 160,648.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Satu Sehat platform will be completed by the end of 2023. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt to Use PeduliLindungi App as Health Data Bank: Health Minister

Nearly 68.6 Indonesians Have Received Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

Nearly 174.8 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

BACA JUGA
Jakarta Finalizing Giant Sea Wall Concept: Acting Governor

Jakarta Finalizing Giant Sea Wall Concept: Acting Governor

English
jakarta
Foreign Visits to Bali Increase by 60-Thousand-Fold in 2022: Immigration

Foreign Visits to Bali Increase by 60-Thousand-Fold in 2022: Immigration

English
bali province
Indonesia's Tax Revenues in 2022 Surpass Target: Minister

Indonesia's Tax Revenues in 2022 Surpass Target: Minister

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pasukan Israel Tembak Mati Remaja Palestina di Bethlehem
Internasional

Pasukan Israel Tembak Mati Remaja Palestina di Bethlehem

Hore! Tarif Listrik <i>Nggak</i> Bakal Naik hingga Maret 2023
Ekonomi

Hore! Tarif Listrik Nggak Bakal Naik hingga Maret 2023

652 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

652 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Adele Terharu Fans dari Indonesia Datang ke Konsernya di Amerika
Hiburan

Adele Terharu Fans dari Indonesia Datang ke Konsernya di Amerika

Tesla Diharamkan Sematkan Status Full Self-Driving
Otomotif

Tesla Diharamkan Sematkan Status Full Self-Driving

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya
Properti

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya

Orang Paling Sibuk Gelar Meeting di Hari Selasa
Teknologi

Orang Paling Sibuk Gelar Meeting di Hari Selasa

Wow, Dewa United Rekrut Eks Pelatih Galatasaray Asal Belanda
Olahraga

Wow, Dewa United Rekrut Eks Pelatih Galatasaray Asal Belanda

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri
Pendidikan

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!