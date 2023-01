Over 32,000 Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

COVID-19 Update

(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 11,076 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,795,332, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.Furthermore, 32,009 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,603,391.To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.The Indonesian government recorded 652 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,721,095.From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 800 to 6,551,477.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 160,648.