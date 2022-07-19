Over 53.3 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters: Govt

Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 53,319,158 today, increasing by 192,201 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 27,325 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,994,141.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 5,085 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,143,431.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 2,596 to 5,955,577.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 156,865.