Japan Provides Emergency Assistance to Tuvalu in Response to Drought

The decision was based on the request of the Government of Tuvalu.
Tuvalu has been hit by the drought caused by La Nina, and severe water shortage has been continuing throughout the country.
According to the Government of Tuvalu, strict water supply restriction has been in place for a long period of time.
As a result, it has caused various problems such as the inability to secure sufficient amounts of drinking water, especially in the capital city, Funafuti, where a half of the country’s total population of about 10,000 is concentrated.
"In light of the humanitarian perspective and the friendly relations between Japan and Tuvalu, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Tuvalu to help people affected by the drought," the Foreign Ministry of Japan stated in a media release on Friday.
Water purifiers and water tanks will be delivered through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).