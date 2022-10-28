English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Tuvalu has been hit by the drought caused by La Nina. (Photo: medcom.id)
Tuvalu has been hit by the drought caused by La Nina. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan Provides Emergency Assistance to Tuvalu in Response to Drought

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 October 2022 15:05
Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to provide emergency relief goods to Tuvalu in response to the damages caused by the drought.
 
The decision was based on the request of the Government of Tuvalu.
 
Tuvalu has been hit by the drought caused by La Nina, and severe water shortage has been continuing throughout the country. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the Government of Tuvalu, strict water supply restriction has been in place for a long period of time.
 
As a result, it has caused various problems such as the inability to secure sufficient amounts of drinking water, especially in the capital city, Funafuti, where a half of the country’s total population of about 10,000 is concentrated.
 
"In light of the humanitarian perspective and the friendly relations between Japan and Tuvalu, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Tuvalu to help people affected by the drought," the Foreign Ministry of Japan stated in a media release on Friday.
 
Water purifiers and water tanks will be delivered through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to overcoming the hardship faced by the people of the Kyrgyz Republic. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan Provides Emergency Aid of $1 Million to Kyrgyzstan

Australia, Japan Leaders to Meet in Perth

Indonesia, Japan Discuss Cooperation on Strengthening Coastal Defense

BACA JUGA
KPK Names Bangkalan Regent Graft Suspect

KPK Names Bangkalan Regent Graft Suspect

English
corruption
Youth Pledge Still Resonates: President Jokowi

Youth Pledge Still Resonates: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Japan Provides Emergency Aid of $1 Million to Kyrgyzstan

Japan Provides Emergency Aid of $1 Million to Kyrgyzstan

English
Japan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Gimana</i> Nasib Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung? Ini Kata Luhut
Ekonomi

Gimana Nasib Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung? Ini Kata Luhut

Hasil NBA: Lewat OT, Doncic Bantu Mavericks Atasi Nets
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Lewat OT, Doncic Bantu Mavericks Atasi Nets

Gitaris Motley Crue Mick Mars Pensiun dari Band
Hiburan

Gitaris Motley Crue Mick Mars Pensiun dari Band

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna
Pendidikan

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna

Kementerian ESDM Rilis Hasil Uji Solar B40 di Dataran Tinggi, Ini Catatannya
Otomotif

Kementerian ESDM Rilis Hasil Uji Solar B40 di Dataran Tinggi, Ini Catatannya

Putin Tegaskan Tidak Akan Gunakan Senjata Nuklir di Ukraina
Internasional

Putin Tegaskan Tidak Akan Gunakan Senjata Nuklir di Ukraina

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022
Teknologi

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022

Gagal Ujian Praktik SIM, Bisa Diulang di Hari yang Sama
Nasional

Gagal Ujian Praktik SIM, Bisa Diulang di Hari yang Sama

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!