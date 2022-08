Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Kuta: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocked South Kuta area, Badung Regency, Bali Province on Monday afternoon.According to the Meterology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake occured at 15:36 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) or 16:36 local time.With a depth of 124 kilometers, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 74 kilometers southeast of South Kuta, a popular tourist area in the province.Based on the latest data from BMKG, the earthquake did not trigger tsunami warnings.